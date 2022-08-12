Bogus ‘health inspector’ arrested in ploy to open Las Vegas restaurant safes, cops say

A man pretending to be a health inspector has been arrested more than a month after he tricked workers into opening safes at two Las Vegas fast food restaurants, police said.

The man in his early 20s was arrested on Monday, Aug. 8, following the July 3 incidents at a Subway and Taco Bell, Las Vegas police said in a probable cause statement.

He first stopped at a Taco Bell around 8:20 p.m. and told workers he was a Nevada health inspector, police said. He showed a badge and was let into the store by a manager.

After taking temperatures of food items, he asked to inspect the safe for rust, police said. Then he told a manager to put the money in a bag so he could look at the safe better.

He tried to run out with $975 in cash from the safe, but the manager ran after him and grabbed it, police said.

When police were at the Taco Bell, they got another report of a burglary at a Subway.

The man again pretended to be a health inspector at a Subway, police said. A worker told police he asked to check the safe.

He put the money in a cookie bag and walked out with $240, police said.

He was arrested on charges of burglary of a business and impersonating a public officer after police released photos asking the public for help in identifying him.

Man put ‘virus’ in older people’s computers to scam them out of $10 million, feds say

‘Bogus’ sports betting ring stole $25 million worth of people’s life savings, feds say

Doctor gave patients plasma from people with COVID as bogus protection, CA officials say