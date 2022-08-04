North Queensland shooting: police respond to reports of four people shot near Collinsville

Photograph: OZSHOTZ/Alamy

Queensland police have confirmed they are travelling to a rural property near Collinsville in the state’s north after reports multiple people have been shot.

So far authorities have confirmed one man has been found with a gunshot wound, and an RACQ rescue helicopter has transported the patient to Mackay base hospital.

“One male has been located some distance from the property and is currently being treated for a gunshot wound,” police said on Twitter.

“Police are currently conducting emergency operations in the area and requesting members of the public and aircraft to not attend the location.”

The ABC is reporting that four people have been shot, and that emergency services say the shooter is still at large, though those reports have not been independently confirmed.

A Queensland ambulance spokesperson said paramedics were treating one male patient with an abdominal wound.

Police described the location as near Collinsville, though initial reports placed the shooting at Bogie, a tiny rural locality nearby.

Elly Colls, who works at the Opal Ridge Motel, says she found out about the shooting at about 11am when a local rang the club to let them know there had been “a shooting at the Bogie”.

“Better lock up the house,” Colls said. “Cause I don’t think found him.”

Colls said the Bogie is a bridge and “a few farms” on a dirt road to Bowen.

Queensland police said “updates will be provided when there’s information, however, there is no further detail at this time.”



Guardian Australia understands the location is remote and there are logistical difficulties both getting there and getting radio transmissions back.

More to come.