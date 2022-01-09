Bogdan Bogdanovic: Hawks are not a good team right now

Sarah K. Spencer: Bogdan Bogdanovic: “We are playing bad right now. We cannot say we are a good team right now, because we are not. Simple as that.” Says the Hawks have to look in the mirror.

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks fall to 17-22 on the season with a 106-93 loss to the Clippers (who didn’t have Kawhi Leonard or Paul George).

They went 2-4 on their longest road trip of the season.

Trae Young: 19 pts, 7 ast, 3 reb, 2 stl

Bogdan Bogdanovic: 19 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl – 5:40 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers took a 37-25 lead, but started droughting afterwards. Nearly three minutes of scoreless basketball, going five possessions without points.

LA lead down to 37-35 after Bogdan Bogdanovic’s second 3. 6:30 left in the first half. – 4:18 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clips vs Lou Will-less Hawks

STARTERS 1/9

LAC

Marcus Morris Sr.

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Amir Coffey

Reggie Jackson

ATL

Kevin Huerter

John Collins

Onyeka Okongwu

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Trae Young – 3:10 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

John Collins returns after missing the last 5 games, and Bogdan Bogdanovic the last 4, due to health and safety protocols. Both will start, as will Trae Young, who missed ATL’s last game with lower back soreness. – 9:41 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Hawks are “hopeful” to get certain players that have been in protocols back (including John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic), but they’ll be game-time calls after warm ups, per intermin coach Joe Prunty.

Trae Young (back) is also a game-time call. – 8:32 PM

Bogdan Bogdanovic @LeaderOfHorde

Mir Boziji, Hristos se rodi! Srecan Bozic! ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YfMciwCr8Z – 3:44 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson were all at Hawks practice today in LA, though it wasn’t a full-on team practice.

They’re all listed as questionable for tomorrow, under “return to competition reconditioning.” pic.twitter.com/6Jf22BTp8A – 8:01 PM

More on this storyline

Sarah K. Spencer: I asked Trae Young about his spirits, with where the Hawks are: “We’re finally getting some guys back, but we’ve got to win. For me… It’s frustrating. I hate losing. That’s pretty much it. I’m not the happiest guy in the world right now, but we’ve got to find a way to win.” -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / January 9, 2022

“It’s frustrating. It’s not fun,” Young said of the Hawks’ defense. “Being one of the best offensive teams in the league is a really good thing, but when you’re letting teams score as much as you, it’s not good for your team. We got to figure it out. We have time to figure it out. We have to do it. We have to keep the offense the way it’s been going. We have to get more stops.” Kevin Huerter, who made his return after sitting the past six games while in health and safety protocols, echoed Young’s comments. “It’s just one of those things that we talk about where we know how capable and how good we can be,” Huerter said. -via The Athletic / January 4, 2022

There have been too many instances this season where the starters come back into games having to play catch-up, and the Hawks have to sometimes force the issue in spots when they shouldn’t have to, but as Prunty said, he’s not going to play Young 24 minutes in the second half. He’s got to sit at some point, especially in a regular-season game in early January. If it were up to Young though, he would be out there the entire game. “S—, I was trying to be out there for my team,” Young said of watching the fourth-quarter lead disappear. “I obviously want to play all 48 minutes. I don’t know if my body would let me do that. I just want to be out there as much as I can. I know it’s a long season. This isn’t an individual sport. We all have to find a way to give a little bit more and pull out games in the end. We have to find a way for all of us, top to bottom, to give a little more.” -via The Athletic / January 4, 2022