Bogaerts scores on wild pitch in 11th, Red Sox top Yanks 5-4

  • Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left, slides past New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka to score on a wild pitch by relief pitcher Michael King during the 11th inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts, left, slides past New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka to score on a wild pitch by relief pitcher Michael King during the 11th inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, right, celebrates with third base coach Carlos Febles as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec, right, celebrates with third base coach Carlos Febles as he runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman waits a Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman waits a Boston Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec runs the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, left, celebrates with Rob Refsnyder after they scored on a two-run home run by Devers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers, left, celebrates with Rob Refsnyder after they scored on a two-run home run by Devers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, center, and DJ LeMahieu, right, celebrate with Giancarlo Stanton, left, after they scored on a Stanton three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo, center, and DJ LeMahieu, right, celebrate with Giancarlo Stanton, left, after they scored on a Stanton three-run home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi waits as New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi waits as New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Boston Red Sox's John Schreiber pitches during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's John Schreiber pitches during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • Boston Red Sox's Jeter Downs throws out New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo at first base after forcing out DJ LeMahieu on a double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    Boston Red Sox's Jeter Downs throws out New York Yankees' Anthony Rizzo at first base after forcing out DJ LeMahieu on a double play during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman pitches during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees' Aroldis Chapman pitches during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
  • New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with umpires DJ Reyburn (17) and Jim Reynolds (77) during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Red Sox Yankees Baseball

    New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with umpires DJ Reyburn (17) and Jim Reynolds (77) during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, July 15, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Xander Bogaerts slid home on Michael King’s wild pitch with two outs in the 11th inning, and the Boston Red Sox recovered from a meltdown in the ninth to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 Friday night for just their third win in 11 games.

All three of those Boston wins have come against the Yankees, who have the best record in the majors.

Rafael Devers, Christian Vázquez and Bobby Dalbec homered for the Red Sox, who arrived after getting swept in a four-game series at Tampa Bay.

New York has lost five of six, the worst stretch this season for the Yankees (62-28). Giancarlo Stanton hit a three-run homer off Nathan Eovaldi, who made his first start since June 8 after recovering from lower back inflammation.

Dalbec, in a 1-for-15 slide coming in, put the Red Sox ahead 4-3 in the seventh when he pulled a slider from Aroldis Chapman for his seventh home run this season.

New York tied it in the ninth off Tanner Houck (5-3), who blew a save for the first time in seven chances. Gleyber Torres reached on an infield hit, Matt Carpenter was hit by a pitch and Houck threw past third on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s bunt as Torres scored.

Houck got out of further trouble when Jose Trevino bounced into a 5-2-3 double play and DJ LeMahieu grounded out.

Clay Holmes struck out Bogaerts to strand the bases loaded in the 10th, and Houck escaped a first-and-third jam in the bottom half when Torres grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Alex Verdugo’s leadoff fly to the left-field warning track against King (6-2) in the 11th advanced Bogaerts, the automatic runner, to third. Bogaerts slid home headfirst when King bounced a 1-2 slider off Trevino for a wild pitch that ricocheted toward the mound.

Ryan Brasier retired three straight batters for his first save since June 17, 2019, ending a 4-hour game by getting Aaron Hicks on a full-count checked swing strikeout called by third base umpire Jim Reynolds.

Coming off a pair of losses, the Yankees went 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position as they played a third straight extra-inning game for the first time since May 2001.

Before a season-high crowd of 47,573, just the Yankees’ fourth home sellout, Jordan Montgomery needed 31 pitches to get through the first. Rob Refsnyder walked leading off and Devers hit the next pitch for his 21st homer.

Stanton, like Devers an All-Star, put the Yankees ahead 3-2 with a three-run homer in the third, driving a low 2-0 cutter into the right-field seats. Stanton has four homers in seven games against Boston this year and 13 of his 24 long balls have been to the opposite field.

Vázquez tied the score with a home run in the fourth.

Montgomery gave up three runs and six hits in six innings and is 0-1 in five starts since beating the Chicago Cubs on June 11.

Eovaldi threw 78 pitches and gave up six hits in 4 1/3 innings.

TOSSED AGAIN

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by plate umpire D.J. Reyburn after arguing a first-pitch strike Carpenter in the ninth that appeared low, an inning after Aaron Judge was called out on strikes on a pitch below the knees. It was Boone’s fifth ejection this season.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, speaking on why he likes Yankee Stadium, praised visiting clubhouse chef Miguel Ramirez.

“He’s the best the best in the business,” Cora said. “The rice and beans and the steak, it’s amazing. Whatever I want, Latino-wise, they’ll fix it. And the coffee’s good, too.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock had been sidelined since June 7 with right hip inflammation, struck out three over two perfect innings. LHP Matt Strahm was placed on the IL retroactive to Wednesday and RHP Phillips Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán, sidelined since spring training with right shoulder impingement, allowed three hits over six scoreless innings for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in his fifth rehab start, throwing 50 of 65 pitches for strikes. Boone said Germán could move into Luis Severino’s rotation slot after the All-Star Game. ... OF Miguel Andújar was scratched from Scranton’s lineup with a neck injury. ... RHP Miguel Castro left Yankee Stadium before the game to have an MRI on his right shoulder. ... 3B Josh Donaldson didn’t start but could return Saturday. He struck out as a pinch-hitter. His right index finger was in a splint after getting hit by a pitch on Thursday. ... Hicks pinch-hit and popped out in the seventh, then went to left field in his first appearance since fouling a pitch off his right shin on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Jameson Taillon (9-2) starts Saturday for the Yankees on five days’ rest and RHP Nick Pivetta (8-6) is on the mound for Boston.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

