BofA raises U.S. Q3 GDP forecast, cuts Q4 forecast

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bank of America on Friday raised its U.S. third-quarter gross domestic product forecast and cut its fourth-quarter outlook, but noted that despite speed bumps the economy might recover faster than expected.

The bank's BofA Securities division raised its third-quarter GDP estimate to 27% growth from 15%, but cut its fourth-quarter forecast to 3% growth from 5% on a quarter-over-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, it said in a research note.

Michelle Meyer, head of U.S. economics at BofA, also said she now expected GDP return to pre-COVID levels by the first quarter of 2022, which is three quarters sooner than the firm's prior forecast.

Meyer said the economic rebound has been stronger than expected and estimated that the economy has retraced about half of the recent loss of output.

The bad news, though, is that "another round of fiscal stimulus seems unlikely before the election, creating a speed bump for the recovery," she added. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Richard Chang)