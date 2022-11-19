Boeser, Pettersson score 2 each, Canucks beat Kings 4-1

·2 min read

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brock Boeser scored twice to end an 11-game drought and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night.

Elias Pettersson also scored two goals, and Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each had two assists to help Vancouver win its second straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 37 shots to get his second win of the season.

Blake Lizotte scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick finished with 21 saves.

After a scoreless opening period, the Kings stormed into the second, outshooting the Canucks 7-0 across the first 5 minutes.

The Canucks made their first chance count, though. Pettersson and his linemates broke out on an odd-man rush and the Swedish center sent a wrist shot past Quick from the top hash marks at 5:40 to open the scoring on Vancouver’s first shot of the period.

Sean Walker’s cross-checking penalty gave the Canucks a man advantage midway through the period. Just 20 seconds into the power play, Boeser tipped in Miller’s one-timer and put Vancouver up 2-0 with his long-anticipated first goal of the season at 10:09. The elated right wing celebrated with an emphatic double fist pump.

The Kings got on the board with 6:14 left in the period when Lizotte redirected Walker’s shot from the side of the net to make it 2-1.

Just 1:04 later, Vancouver regained a two-goal cushion thanks to some persistent pressure. With the Kings hemmed in their own zone, Kuzmenko sent a pass across the slot to Pettersson, who fired a shot past the diving Quick for his second of the game.

Los Angeles nearly chipped away at the deficit 2:59 into the third when Anze Kopitar rang a shot off the post. Demko scrambled in the crease to find the puck with teammates Oliver Ekman-Larsson and J.T. Miller also searching in the blue paint.

Boeser put away his second of the night at 5:07 of the third, batting the rebound of Sheldon Dries' shot past Quick after the goalie made the stop on the initial shot.

GONE STREAKING

Boeser has points in six straight games, registering two goals and five assists during the stretch. ... Miller is on a four-game point streak with three goals and one assist.

INS AND OUTS

Forward Curtis Lazar returned to Vancouver’s lineup after missing 10 games with a hand injury. The Canucks sent Will Lockwood back to Abbotsford of the AHL in response.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Seattle on Saturday night to complete a four-game trip.

Canucks: Host Vegas on Monday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

