BoE's Pill: latest data show job market looser but still tight

LONDON (Reuters) - British labour market data released on Tuesday show that recruitment difficulties have eased slightly, but remain high by historic standards, Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said in remarks released by the central bank on Thursday.

"While pointing to some easing in recent months, these indicators suggest the labour market remains tight in an absolute sense relative to historical experience," Pill said in the text of a speech he will deliver at Warwick University.

Pill also said a fall in consumer price inflation to 10.1% in January from 10.5% in December - which was slightly sharper than the BoE had expected - was partly driven by "developments in historically very volatile components such as airfares".

Economists are trying to judge how close the BoE is to ending its cycle of interest rate rises, which began in December 2021.

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised its key rate to 4% this month from 3.5%, but financial markets expect only one or two more quarter-point increases, and for rates to peak at 4.5% in the middle of this year.

"Both the March and May MPC meetings represent points at which the Committee can again assess the implications of incoming data for the monetary policy stance, with the latter having the advantage of an updated comprehensive assessment in the form of the MPC forecasts," Pill said.

