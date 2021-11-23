BoE's Bailey says he is sceptical that stablecoins can be made safe

FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he did not believe that stablecoins were likely to evolve into a form of safe, regulated money, leaving central bank digital currencies as a more likely future for electronic payments.

"I think we have two choices broadly," Bailey told lawmakers in the upper house of Britain's parliament, as part of an inquiry into the future of digital payments.

"Is it going to evolve to some world of (asset-) backed stablecoins which has money-like features which could be regulated? I must say ... I am sceptical about that.

"Or ... is the better contribution, particularly to financial stability, to say the better alternative to that may be a central bank currency of digital form?"

(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg)