Boels Dolmans reveal new orange and black 'abstract motif' jersey for 2020

Boels Dolmans reveal 2020 team kit in Spain

Boels Dolmans revealed their brand new team jersey for 2020 that keeps its traditional orange and black colours but adds new striped and marble graphic on the sleeves and shorts. Santini Cycling Wear continues to outfit the number one women's team in the world for a fourth year.

The jersey and bib-shorts have a marble effect design that was inspired by the team’s own bicycles. This abstract motif is a mix of the team’s two main colours – black and orange – and is used on the centre of the jersey and the leg ends of the bib-shorts.

In addition to the team's racing kit, the riders will also receive a full range of cycling wear to cover all the seasons and climate conditions they might encounter.

"I wear the Vega Multi jacket a lot, especially in the Netherlands. The jacket keeps me dry and warm, and it’s perfect for winter and autumn. I particularly like the deep pockets because you carry lots of stuff during a ride in the coldest days," said former world champion Chantal Blaak.

"The jacket is slightly longer at the back, which keeps you just that little bit warmer, and the large pull tab of the zipper is also ideal when wearing gloves. I am a great fan of the Vega Multi jacket, which enables me to give it all during training and races."

Former world champion Anna van der Breggen had already hit the wind tunnel at the Specialized headquarters in Morgan Hill, California, this fall. The full roster recently completed a team training camp from December 8-18 in Spain.

Boels Dolmans once again ended the season as the top ranked women's team in the world, but was denied its application to become one of the eight top-level WorldTeams. The team will be classed as a second-tier Continental team in 2020.

Team manager Danny Stam told Cyclingnews that the UCI denied his application because the team could not offer a four-year sponsorship guarantee. Boels Rental and Dolmans will end sponsorship of the team in 2020, but Stam says he will find new sponsors and that he intends to continue to build the program.