Boeing to layoff nearly 7,000 US employees

Boeing has announced it began involuntary layoffs on Wednesday in a move that would impact a reported 6,770 of the company’s US-based staff.

In a latter to employees, Boeing CEO David Calhoun suggested the company was enacting the layoffs due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the airline and travel industries.

"We have done our very best to project the needs of our commercial airline customers over the next several years as they begin their path to recovery,” he wrote, adding: “I wish there were some other way."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.



