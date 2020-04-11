Boeing gets set to restart military aircraft production and 737 MAX maintenance

Boeing says it will bring about 2,500 employees back to its facilities in the Puget Sound region and Moses Lake, Wash., starting as early as Monday, for limited operations that will focus on defense programs and 737 MAX storage and maintenance.

The defense-related work will include production of P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol planes for the Navy, and KC-46 tankers for the Air Force. Both the P-8 Poseidon program and the KC-46 program have gotten boosts from the military in just the past couple of weeks.

The Moses Lake operations have to do with maintaining more than 200 planes that are being stored at Moses Lake’s airport due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 MAX fleet. Boeing said other essential labs and support teams will return to work sites to support critical customer needs.