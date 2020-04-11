Boeing gets set to restart military aircraft production and 737 MAX maintenance

Alan Boyle
GeekWire
Four P-8 Poseidon aircraft are lined up in Boeing’s mission system and checkout facility in Seattle. (Boeing Photo)
Four P-8 Poseidon aircraft are lined up in Boeing’s mission system and checkout facility in Seattle. (Boeing Photo)

Boeing says it will bring about 2,500 employees back to its facilities in the Puget Sound region and Moses Lake, Wash., starting as early as Monday, for limited operations that will focus on defense programs and 737 MAX storage and maintenance.

More from GeekWire:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next

Back