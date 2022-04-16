Boeing flyover is officially on at RBC Heritage! When to look for the jet over Hilton Head

One of the Heritage’s most highly anticipated traditions is officially on for Saturday afternoon.

A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will fly over the 18th fairway at Harbour Town Golf Links on Day 3 of tournament play at the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing, said Angela McSwain, director of marketing and communications for the Heritage Classic Foundation.

The jet will pass overhead at 4 p.m., McSwain said.

The flight, as always, is dependent on the weather. The National Weather Service says there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, mainly after 2 p.m.

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette will update this story online if there are any changes to the flight schedule.

Boeing has been the golf tournament’s presenting sponsor for more than a decade, and the flyover is a highlight for players and fans.

The jet on Saturday will be piloted by Boeing captains Ricardo Traven and Klas Ohman, along with flight test engineer Misti Meyer.

The 787 family of aircraft is assembled exclusively in North Charleston and the 787-9 is 206 feet long and has a wingspan of 197 feet, according to previous reporting. The jet can seat up to 296 passengers.