Boeing engineer who led development 737 MAX to retire -company memo

Eric M. Johnson
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE (Reuters) -Boeing Co executive Michael Teal, a top engineer on its 777X program who also oversaw technical development of the 737 MAX program, is set to retire, according to a company memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Teal, a 35-year Boeing veteran, was a vice president and chief project engineer during development of the 737 MAX. The plane was grounded for nearly two years starting in 2019 after two fatal crashes.

His last day is April 1, according to the memo.

David Loffing, who has held engineering roles on several different programs including the 747, NMA and 737, has been named as vice president 777X Chief Product Engineer, it said.

The 777X program has been hobbled for years due to certification problems and weak demand for long-haul jets.

The 737 MAX was approved to return to service in late 2020.

Teal was among a number of Boeing executives who testified at U.S. Congress during an investigation into a flawed flight control system linked to the 737 MAX crashes.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by David Gregorio)

