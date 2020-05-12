Boeing CEO tells NBC that pandemic is ‘likely’ to put a major U.S. airline out of business
Boeing’s president and CEO, David Calhoun, acknowledged during an NBC News interview with “Today” host Savannah Guthrie that a major U.S. airline will “most likely” go out of business due to fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
In reply to a question from Guthrie, Calhoun said, “Something will happen when September comes around. Traffic levels will not be back to 100%. They won’t even be back to 25.”
It might take until the end of the year for levels to approach 50%, “so there will definitely be adjustments that have to be made on the part of the airlines,” Calhoun said in an excerpt released today. The full interview is due to air Tuesday on “Today.”
The top 10 U.S. air carriers, including Seattle-based Alaska Air, are among airlines that have applied for federal assistance through a $25 billion payroll support program. Boeing has been hard-hit by the pandemic as well as the 737 MAX crisis, but last month it reported a positive response to a $25 billion bond offering and said it wouldn’t seek additional support from the federal government.
EXCLUSIVE: @SavannahGuthrie speaks with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun about the future of the company, the coronavirus pandemic & more.
Tomorrow on @TODAYshow
GUTHRIE: Do you think there might be a major U.S. carrier that just has to go out of business?
CALHOUN: Yes, most likely.
