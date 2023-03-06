Boeing, Airbus pair up to bid for UK's helicopter contract

·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing Co and its European rival Airbus SE have teamed up to bid for a UK government contract that would provide helicopters for the Royal Air Force and British Army, the companies said on Monday.

The move comes as Britain looks to replace its ageing fleet of twin-engined medium transport helicopter, Puma HC Mk2. A joint statement by the two planemakers did not diclose the size of the contract they were bidding for.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury had in January set out the company's pitch in London, where he said its Broughton facility would become the sole assembly site for its H175M choppers for the world market if Airbus won the bid.

The companies said if an offer by Airbus to build military version of its H175M super-medium helicopter is selected, then Boeing Defence UK will provide aircrew, ground crew and maintenance training.

"As a member of the H175M Task Force, we look forward to leveraging our current expertise to ensure availability and readiness for the UK's future helicopter fleets," said Steve Burnell, managing director of Boeing Defence UK.

The task force, announced by Airbus in July last year, already includes aerospace firms Babcock International and Spirit AeroSystems.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Latest Stories

  • Russia's elite tank unit was meant to get its most advanced armor. Instead it's fighting with obsolete Soviet tanks from the '60s, UK intel says.

    Russia's 1st Guards Tank Army was meant to be fighting with advanced T-14 tanks. Instead, it's relying on 60-year-old T-62s, per UK military intel.

  • Wagner Boss Appears to Issue Veiled Threat to Kremlin in Ominous Video

    via TwitterJust as the Wagner Group appears on track to bring Moscow its first battlefield win in Ukraine in months, founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has released a nearly four-minute video apparently issuing a veiled threat to the Kremlin. Unlike a video released a day earlier, in which Prigozhin gleefully boasted that Wagner was on the brink of victory in Bakhmut, this time he spoke solemnly in a dark room to warn of the bloody consequences for Russia if his men were to now “retreat.” “If Wagner retr

  • Inside the Chinese war machine plotting to transform Putin’s invasion

    As Ukraine faces down a Russian offensive - and lays the groundwork for an expected fightback of its own in spring - focus is once again turning to whether either side has the capability for a decisive breakthrough.

  • Ukraine conducting ‘fighting withdrawal’ from Bakhmut

    Ukrainian forces are preparing a fighting withdrawal from Bakhmut in east Ukraine as Russian soldiers try to encircle them and capture the city.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Ukraine bolsters defences in last-ditch attempt to hold Bakhmut

    Ukraine will continue to defend Bakhmut and will strengthen its positions as it battles to hold on to the besieged eastern town after months of Russian assaults.

  • Russia's air defence downs three missiles in Belgorod region - governor

    The falling debris had also brought down some power lines near the town of Novy Oskol but the full scope of the damage was not immediately known, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the Telegram messaging app. Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv region and has repeatedly come under fire since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

  • Ukrainian pilots in US being assessed on ability to fly F-16 fighter jets

    Pilots from Ukraine have been brought to the US where they are being evaluated on their ability to fly fighter jets, according to reports.

  • Russia's Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut

    The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said his troops now tightening their grip on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut were being deprived of ammunition and if they were forced to retreat the entire front would collapse. "If Wagner retreats from Bakhmut now, the whole front will collapse," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published over the weekend. The footage was published on a Telegram channel that has been disseminating Prigozhin news and has associated itself with the Wagner Group.

  • Russia is in ‘trouble’ over shell shortage says Wagner boss

    Russian troops are facing an ammunition shortage, the leader of the Wagner Group said as he warned that the frontline would “crumble” if he withdrew his troops.

  • America Is Risking Total Chaos in a Space War With China and Russia

    Carlos Garcia Rawlins/ReutersA growing number of companies are racing to get into the space defense business—but a major conflict of interest scandal could be on the horizon.One such company, True Anomaly, is using artificial intelligence to pilot small satellites that will be able to detect spy satellites from adversaries like China and Russia. In October, True Anomaly—which is backed by U.S. Senator JD Vance’s venture capital firm, Narya—plans to launch two vehicles for the U.S. Space Force on

  • Ukraine military aids civilian flight from Bakhmut; is Russia running out of ammo? Live updates

    The Russian mercenary team Wagner Group has committed its most advanced and prepared elements to assault operations in the Bakhmut area.

  • Syria mission worth the risk, top U.S. general says after rare visit

    NORTHEAST SYRIA (Reuters) -The nearly eight-year-old U.S. deployment to Syria to combat Islamic State is still worth the risk, the top U.S. military officer said on Saturday, after a rare, unannounced visit to a dusty base in the country's northeast to meet U.S. troops. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, flew to Syria to assess efforts to prevent a resurgence of the militant group and review safeguards for American forces against attacks, including from drones flown by Iran-backed militia. While Islamic State is a shadow of the group that ruled over a third of Syria and Iraq in a Caliphate declared in 2014, hundreds of fighters are still camped in desolate areas where neither the U.S.-led coalition nor the Syrian army, with support from Russia and Iranian-backed militias, exert full control.

  • In rare Syria visit, top U.S. commander affirms mission

    STORY: This photo shows the top-ranking U.S. military commander on an unannounced visit to Northeast Syria over the weekend.Army General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, flew into the dusty, embattled region where the U.S. has a force of about 900 service-members deployed to monitor and counter remaining Islamic State militants. The little-known American mission in Syria meant to keep a lid on any potential resurgence of ISIS as the U.S. tries to grapple with threats from Russia and China.These pictures were snapped by Reuters Pentagon correspondent Phil Stewart, who accompanied General Milley into Syria. "General Milley is of the mindset that U.S. troops in Syria are helping ensure that Islamic State won't come back.He is convinced that there are still a very large number of Islamic State militants who are in hiding right now, aren't able to organize or mobilize. A lot of them are being detained in detention camps inside Syria. They're being held in those camps under lock and key by U.S. partner, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.The idea behind the mission, really, is that it's an insurance policy. To make sure that America doesn't face another Islamic State threat that would require a major mobilization. That in the minds of Milley, and President Joe Biden and others, would be a major distraction from our priorities, which are, addressing the imminent threat from Russia, which is manifesting right now in Ukraine with its invasion. And then the pacing threat, which is what the Pentagon describes it as, of China, which is the near-peer competitor, whose military is growing in capability and and becoming increasingly muscular and capable."U.S. troops have operated in Syria without permission from Damascus since 2015. It is today a remnant of the global war on against terrorism that saw massive U.S. invasions and occupations in Iraq and Afghanistan.While those two operations have since ended, top American commanders appear committed to maintaining a small cadre of forces in Syria, for now.

  • Biden expected to tighten rules on US investment in China

    The Biden administration is close to tightening rules on some overseas investments by U.S. companies in an effort to limit China's ability to acquire technologies that could improve its military prowess, according to a U.S. official familiar with the deliberations. The soon-to-be-issued executive order from President Joe Biden will limit American investment in advanced technologies that have national security applications — such as next-generation military capabilities that could help China improve the speed and accuracy of military decision making, according to the official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity. The expected action is the latest effort by the White House to target China's military and technology sectors at a time of increasingly fraught relations between the world's two biggest economies.

  • REFILE-Ukrainian pilot pair in Arizona to fly military simulators - US official

    In a first, two Ukrainian pilots are in Arizona to fly flight simulators and be evaluated by the U.S. military, an American defense official said Saturday, as Washington remains mute on whether it will send fighter jets or sophisticated remotely piloted drones to Kyiv. The U.S. and allies have been flooding Ukraine with weapons from Javelin missiles to HIMARS rocket launchers, but sophisticated jets and the largest armed drones have not been pledged to Ukraine by Western allies. "This event allows us to better help Ukrainian pilots become more effective pilots and better advise them on how to develop their own capabilities," the defense official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Russian Troops Being Sent Into Battle With Shovels, According To UK Intelligence

    "Brutal and low-tech fighting has come to characterise much of the war", the MoD said.

  • Germany also wants Switzerland's Leopard 1 tanks - Swiss newspaper

    In addition to Leopard 2 tanks, German armaments company Rheinmetall wants to buy 96 Leopard 1 tanks from Swiss defence firm Ruag to send to Ukraine, the Swiss newspaper Tages- Anzeiger reported on Saturday. The deal involves used and non-operational Leopard 1 tanks, which Ruag bought in 2016 in Italy and which are still there. "Rheinmetall wanted to buy the vehicles and made it clear that they would be delivered to Ukraine after being reconditioned," a spokesperson for Ruag told Tages-Anzeiger.

  • Russia Forced To Use 60-Year-Old Tanks In Ukraine Due To Heavy Losses, Says UK

    The "vintage vehicles" have been brought out of storage to help Vladimir Putin's faltering campaign.

  • UPDATE 2-Taiwan warns of China military's 'sudden entry' close to island

    Taiwan Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned on Monday the island has to be on alert this year for a "sudden entry" by the Chinese military into areas close to its territory amid the rising military tensions across the Taiwan Strait. China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including almost daily Air Force incursions into the island's air defence identification zone. However, Taiwan has not yet reported any incident of Chinese forces entering its contiguous zone, which is 24 nautical miles (44.4 km) from its coastline.

  • Ex-U.S. soldier sentenced for neo-Nazi, terrorist plot against his Army unit

    A former U.S. Army private from Kentucky received a maximum prison sentence Friday for plotting a murderous terrorist attack on his paratrooper unit.