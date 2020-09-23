Boeing 737 Max: American Airlines schedules training for pilots ahead of its return

American Airlines is said to have scheduled Boeing 737 Max training for its pilots ahead of the jet’s return to service.

Ameya Kingaonkar, director of flight training planning and scheduling, said in a pilot memo seen by CNBC: “With the planned return to service for our B737 MAX aircraft in the near future, we will begin conducting B737 MAX Special Training for our B737 pilots.”

The training is said to be starting from November, with all pilots re-trained by January 2021.

The airline said that the exact date for the training can be adjusted according to guidance from regulators.

The Independent has approached American Airlines for further comment.

American Airlines is believed to be the first carrier to restart training for its pilots.

The Max jets have been grounded worldwide since March 2019 after two tragic crashes that resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives.

A Lion Air flight took off from Jakarta airport on 29 October 2018 and crashed soon after, killing all 189 people on board. Then, on 10 March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa carrying 157 passengers and crew also crashed shortly after take off, killing everyone on board.

A recent report from the US House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure into the Boeing 737 Max concluded: “Boeing and FAA share responsibility for the development and certification of an aircraft that was unsafe”.

Regulators including the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority and the US Federal Aviation Administration met in London last week to discuss re-certifying the aircraft, but the results have yet to be announced.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said that it’s been working “in close cooperation with the FAA and Boeing, to return the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to service as soon as possible, but only once we are convinced it is safe.”

