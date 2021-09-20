Bodyguard star Paul Ready talks return for potential second season

Photo credit: BBC

Bodyguard star Paul Ready would "definitely" be up for reprising his villainous character Rob MacDonald in a second season.

A true TV phenomenon back in 2018, Jed Mercurio's political thriller left audiences thirsty for more after just six episodes.

Ready's special advisor appeared opposite Richard Madden's war veteran David Budd and Keeley Hawes's home secretary Julia Montague.

Photo credit: BBC

Related: Bodyguard writer considered keeping Keeley Hawes's character alive

Chatting to Radio Times about the possibility of returning, Utopia star Ready waxed lyrical about his experience.

"I loved playing that character," he said. "I love playing kind of ambiguous, slightly shady characters like that. Yeah, if Bodyguard came back and they wanted to write that character again, I'd definitely do it.

"I thought it was great fun. It was great fun to play. Jed is a brilliant writer and obviously, I've just been hooked on Line of Duty. I couldn't have imagined how much it would capture the audience's imagination. They really went for it. A hugely popular show.

"People would see me on the tube at the time and they'd go, 'I'm watching Bodyguard, don't tell me! You're that guy but don't tell me whether you did it,' and I loved that," he recalled.

Photo credit: BBC

Related: Line of Duty boss Jed Mercurio says season 7 is "not guaranteed"

Meanwhile, Madden himself previously addressed the possibility of another Bodyguard season, admitting that his character needed a break.

"We've been talking about it and I spoke to Jed about a month after the show had finished airing over in the UK and we sat and decided, 'Let's give it at least a year while we work out how to do something better'.

"You cannot jump into it. David Budd definitely needs a vacation after that. He's not going to go back to work, is he? And also he's the most famous man in London because of what happens at the end of episode six. He couldn't just go straight back into work."

Story continues

Bodyguard is available on DVD, Blu-ray and as a digital download.

You Might Also Like