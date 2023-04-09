The Bodyguard musical performance cut short due to rowdy audience sing-along, actress apologizes

Where's Kevin Costner when you need him?

Melody Thornton issued an apology after her stage production of The Bodyguard, based on the hit 1992 film, was cut short and canceled after two patrons refused to stop disrupting it with a rowdy sing-along of the musical's finale number, a version of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," at Manchester's Palace Theatre in the U.K. on Friday.

"I wanted to send a really special message to people in Manchester who came to the show tonight to say thank you so much," Thornton said in an Instagram Story. "I respect that you paid your money and I am so grateful to everyone who respects the people on stage who want to give you a beautiful show."

Thornton added, "I fought really hard. It feels awful. I just hope that we see you again. The Bodyguard is a great show. It's a wonderful story — a love story — and I know people were out to see just a really beautiful show, and I thank everyone who was respectful of the performers and very, very sorry for those who weren't. I hope that we see you soon."

The show came to a halt with only 10 minutes left after security staff had to forcibly remove two women from the theater for the noise they were making.

Audience member Karl Bradley told the BBC that the pair had started a countdown before the finale — which featured Houston's classic song, written by Dolly Parton — and "started to project themselves" by attempting to hit the high notes. They could not, "and that's when the chaos began."

The Greater Manchester Police were also called.

Thornton's microphone and the lights were ultimately shut off mid-performance. The theater had previously asked audiences not to sing along to avoid interrupting the performance. "We ask that customers are considerate towards the cast, fellow audience members, and theater team so that everyone can enjoy the wonderful entertainment on stage," a representative for the venue told the BBC.

I’m new to the world of theatre. But sad and disappointed tonight at the state of some peoples arrogance and disrespect while at a show.



Completely ruined #TheBodyguard, singing over the actors, to the point of them cancelling the show & police being called 🤦‍♂️😢 #Manchester pic.twitter.com/6pacRPKdqs — Karl Bradley (@KarlBradley_1) April 7, 2023

The stage adaptation of The Bodyguard is based on the 1992 romantic drama starring Houston as a pop diva named Rachel Marron, who hires a former secret service agent (Costner) after a stalker's obsession reaches disturbing heights. In the musical adaptation, Ayden Callaghan stars as Costner's character opposite Thornton's Rachel. The show is currently touring the U.K. and Ireland following a stint in China.

