Bodycam footage shows PC knocked to ground by fleeing car

This is the shocking moment a police officer is knocked to the ground by a car as he attempts to stop a woman fleeing the scene.

Jade Simms, 36, of Beeton Way, West Norwood, was found guilty at Inner London Crown Court of dangerous driving and assault causing actual bodily harm on Friday, November 5.

Jade Simms fled the scene (Met Police)

PC Ross Kennedy tried to pull Simms over on Dulwich Wood Avenue after spotting two different number plates on her grey Nissan on September, 2019.

After telling her to get out of the vehicle Simms replies “You are scaring me. Why are you trying to put handcuffs on me?”

Simms’ hand keeps inching towards the gear stick as the officer tries in vain to get her in handcuffs.

As he calls for backup Simms appears to force the car into reverse knocking PC Kennedy to the floor with the open door.

He shouts “Get out” repeatedly at her and tries to block her exit before she swerves him and escapes on a main road.

Southwark Police said: “PC Kennedy made multiple requests for Jade Simms to get out of the car - she then drove into him leaving him with painful cuts and bruises, but fortunate not to have been more seriously injured.

“Assaulting and endangering officers working hard to keep London safe is unacceptable.”

Simms will be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on December 17.

Read More

Met Pc slept with suicidal woman after on-duty visit to her home

Man who murdered teen outside Sainsbury’s in an unprovoked attack is jailed for life

East London trio who exploited vulnerable sex workers are jailed