Bodycam footage of police being attacked in Capitol shows officers crying in pain during impeachment trial

In this image from video, security video showing Vice President Mike Pence being evacuated from the Senate chamber, is shown to senators, as House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell (AP)

Democrat lawmakers showed disturbing footage of officers being attacked and beaten by a mob that stormed the US Capitol on 6 January to present a strong case against Donald Trump as he faced prosecution in his second impeachment trial on Wednesday.

Congressman Eric Swalwell, one of the Democrats acting as a prosecutor in the Senate, aired bodycam footage of cops showing the mob attacking them with crutches, a hockey stick, a bullhorn and a Trump flag.

He walked senators through the moments when insurrectionists were just a “few yards” away from the lawmakers and how Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer ran for his life from a violent mob.

“The crowd is using munitions against us," an officer said in an audio clip said as the mob overpowered security officers. “They have bear spray in the crowd. Bear spray in the crowd”.

Mr Swalwell also warned the members that the “audio and video is graphic and unsettling.”

The footage showed Mr Schumer walking up a ramp with his security but running back when the mob came close. Officers are seen shutting the door behind Mr Schumer and leaning up against it to keep it shut and the crowd at bay.

The California Democrat hailed the US Capitol police and the metropolitan police department of the district of Columbia for their efforts during the riots, that left five dead, including three officers.

“We all know that awful day could have been so much worse,” Mr Swalwell said. “The only reason it was not was because of the extraordinary bravery of the men and women of the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police departments.”

Senators also watched the footage of some of the officers speaking to the media. Mr Swalwell said DC police Mike Fanone was one of the three officers who were assaulted by rioters and dragged down the Capitol Building's stairs. Mr Fanone was tased and survived a heart attack.

“It was a medieval battle scene, it was some of the most brutal combat I've ever encountered,” Mr Fanone said in a video clip.

The impeachment manager then slammed the pro-Trump rioters for crushing and trapping officer Daniel Hodges between two doors nearly to death as senators watched the footage.

This particular footage of officer Hodges had previously gone viral, prompting outrage. Mr Swalwell apologised to senators for playing the footage.

The video clips shown during the trial clearly moved the senators in the audience with screams and anguish echoing across the chamber.

Mr Schumer, who was seen narrowly dodging the mob in the clip, said the footage was “'gut-wrenching” during Wednesday's dinner break.

“I don't think many of us feel like eating dinner,” he had said.

The trial also prompted a reaction from top Trump ally Lindsey Graham, who said police officers should have used more force.

“Well, I just can't believe that we could lose the Capitol like that. I got mad. I mean these police officers had every right to use deadly force, they should have used it,” Mr Graham told the Capitol Hill pool. “The people in charge of securing the Capitol left the country.”

