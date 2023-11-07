Bodycam Footage Captures Intense Rescue Of Man Who Fell Onto Subway Tracks In NYC

A sign for a NYC subway station.

A sign for a NYC subway station.

A man in New York City was rescued to safety by police officers and civilians after he fell onto subway tracks over the weekend, according to bodycam footage shared by the New York Police Department.

In the video, an officer is seen rushing toward the tracks in the Elmhurst neighborhood of Queens, New York, before he jumps down to aid the man, who is shown kneeling down on the tracks. The man is then lifted up to the subway platform with the help of officers and other train riders nearby.

One person who jumps into action can be seen down on the tracks helping lift the man to safety, before he himself is hauled back up to the subway platform.

A train is later seen in the video passing through the station as officers on the platform attend to the man who was rescued.

The official Twitter account for the NYPD shared a post on X — formerly Twitter — about the incident on Saturday, celebrating the “good samaritans” who helped the officers rescue the man from the tracks. The police department identified the two officers involved in the rescue in a follow-up post as officers Jonathan Valle and David Canarte.

Officer Valle and Canarte from the @NYPD45Pct took brave action to save a straphanger who fell onto the subway tracks in Elmhurst. Watch their amazing rescue on their bodycam footage ⬇ https://t.co/Sq9of62l3tpic.twitter.com/xBHmvWryrC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 4, 2023

Last month, a 30-year-old woman was shoved onto the tracks into the side of a moving subway train in midtown Manhattan.

The unidentified woman was hospitalized and was said to be in critical condition, The Associated Press reported.

NYPD chief of transit Michael Kemper said at a briefing last month that the victim was pulled off the tracks by others in the station.

Story continues

Sabir Jones, who was accused of the shoving incident, was arrested the following day.

Related...