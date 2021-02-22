There's still time to save 30% on the 'world's first portable gym' and feel the burn at home

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Body Boss. is on sale for 30% off. (Image via Body Boss)

As COVID-19 lockdowns continue to impact local gyms, many people are seeking alternative solutions to breaking a sweat, staying fit and alleviating stress.

While some people have taken to running and exercising outdoors other have invested in equipment to create their own home gym. The problem? Fitness equipment can be very expensive and take up plenty of space. If you’re an apartment dweller or living in tight quarters with a family or roommates, it can be pretty difficult to work a Peloton machine into your home decor. Luckily, there are portable gyms that will give you the level of workout you need before fitting discreetly in a closet or under a bed.

Enter: BodyBoss 2.0 System.

BodyBoss 2.0

Shop it: BodyBoss, $226 (regular $322)

What it is

If you dally in Instagram fitness circles, you’ve probably seen an add for BodyBoss products. BodyBoss 2.0 is the “world’s first portable gym” and a complete resistance training system that allows you to perform hundreds of exercises and target select muscle groups for an efficient at-home workout. The complete system allows you to perform squats, lunges, shoulder presses, bicep curls, thrusters, mountain climbers and more using resistance bands that can provide up to 80lbs of resistance.

Weighing only 15 lbs in total, the BodyBoss 2.0 was designed specifically for people who want to get more exercise, but don’t feel like they have the time or resources to commit to a gym membership. Now, you can avoid the gym altogether and workout in your bedroom, kitchen or in front of the TV.

And while the portable gym usually retails for $324 ($255 USD) it’s currently on sale for just $227 ($179 USD), making it a perfect time to snag one.

What people are saying

The portable gym system boasts more than 1,260 five-star reviews from customers who enjoy feeling the burn from the comfort of their own home.

“I love the BodyBoss. In home workouts are a breeze and during this time of uncertainty having this product not only helps the body but the mind as well,” one customer wrote. “Easy to get a great workout at minimal cost. Win Win! Recommended this to others and know family has bought in as well.”

Image via Body Boss 2.0

“I like that I can do a variety of exercises that target every muscle group. It makes the workouts enjoyable and they go really quickly,” another wrote. “Establishing a routine at home has been great with this system. And, I love how compact it is, I can ‘hide’ it when I’m done and it’s out of the way!”

Verdict

There’s nothing that’s going to beat the intensity of a workout lead by a professional trainer, however the BodyBoss comes with instructional videos and guides to help get you started. If you’re missing the gym life and looking to mix things up until it’s safe to get back into your regular routine - or you’re constantly on the go and can’t commit to a gym membership, the BodyBoss 2.0 System might be a helpful solution to stay active.

