Body wrapped in ‘unknown material’ found on remote California roadside, officials say

A wrapped body was found on the side of a remote road outside a California forest, authorities said.

Deputies got a call about a “deceased body” found off Harmony Grove Road, just outside Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve in unincorporated San Marcos, on Thursday, Aug. 25, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Construction workers came across the body while on the way to a project, Lt. Chris Steffen told NBC 7.

“They arrived at the scene where they found a deceased body wrapped in an unknown material,” the sheriff’s department said.

Details, such as the person’s gender, are unknown.

“It appears to be dumped, but again we are in the early stages of this investigation,” Steffen told KGTV.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 858-285-6330.

Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve is about 35 miles north of San Diego.

