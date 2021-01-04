Body-worn camera footage from slain police officer to be played at bail hearing

·3 min read

Sgt. Andrew Harnett was dragged 400 metres before he was flung from a fleeing SUV and that footage captured on his body-worn camera will be played in court during the bail hearing for the youth accused of murdering the officer on New Year's Eve, CBC News has learned.

Prosecutor Doug Taylor told a youth court judge on Monday that the Crown will oppose bail for the 17-year-old, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Taylor will play body-worn camera footage from two officers. He also indicated an intent to call witnesses.

There will almost certainly be a ban prohibiting the publication of any evidence presented at that hearing, which is now set to take place Jan. 19.

Taylor wouldn't comment on what the footage shows. However, CBC News has also learned new details of Harnett's death from sources close to the police investigation that helps explain why both the driver and passenger are facing charges of first-degree murder.

Some of the details are disturbing.

Around 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve, Harnett pulled over an SUV. After speaking with the driver, who police allege is the 17-year-old youth, Harnett was in the process of issuing tickets related to the driver's graduated licence and headlights, which were not on.

In the meantime, other officers arrived at the traffic stop.

The passenger, who police say was Amir Abdulrahman, 19, was wanted on four warrants, including one for assault and three failure to comply with court orders.

As two officers were at the passenger side door dealing with Abdulrahman, he allegedly began shouting for his younger friend to take off.

Calgary Police Service
Calgary Police Service

The SUV sped away but Harnett was still attached to the vehicle. It's unclear if he was holding on or stuck.

For 400 metres and reaching speeds of up to 90 km/h, the driver attempted to push Harnett off the SUV while Abdulrahman grabbed the wheel.

Eventually, Harnett was flung into oncoming traffic.

The body-worn cameras of at least three officers, including Harnett, captured the incident and will be played in court as Taylor tries to convince a judge not to grant bail.

Family en route to Calgary

Abdulrahman will be back in court on Feb. 4 as his lawyer awaits disclosure.

Kaysi Fagan, the lawyer for the youth, originally asked the bail hearing take place Friday but her client is in a 14-day quarantine and she told the judge he had a right to "be meaningfully present."

Harnett's brother and mother are on their way to Calgary from Ontario for his funeral, which is being planned for this weekend. The details aren't yet ironed out and are being planned in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Harnett was a decorated officer with two Chief's Awards for lifesaving over his 12-year career with CPS. He leaves behind a partner who is several months pregnant with the couple's first child.

Latest Stories

  • The road back to contention: What Raptors can learn from recent champions

    The Raptors are no longer contenders, but how long will it take for them to get back to that level? Here's how other recent title winners have fared in their post-championship years.

  • Chargers fire Anthony Lynn, should have a lot of interested candidates for intriguing opening

    Another losing season cost Anthony Lynn his job.

  • Jaguars will have new coach for Trevor Lawrence, as Doug Marrone gets fired after terrible season

    At least Doug Marrone helped get the Jaguars their QB of the future.

  • Indianapolis will host entire 2021 NCAA tournament

    Indianapolis is preparing for a March Madness invasion.

  • Buccaneers WR Mike Evans avoids structural damage to knee, could play vs Washington

    Mike Evans is day-to-day with a knee injury and could be good to play on wild-card weekend.

  • In defence of Doug Pederson’s and the Eagles' alleged tank job

    What the Eagles did is no different than any playoff-bound team resting its starters.

  • Seattle called a kneeldown, but Russell Wilson changed the play to get David Moore a $100,000 bonus

    Russell Wilson's audible was worth six figures to his teammate.

  • Villanova back on hiatus due to positive COVID-19 tests one day after returning to practice

    The Wildcats held their first practice on Sunday since coach Jay Wright tested positive.

  • After Bengals limp to finish, Taylor gets vote of confidence

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — Less than 24 hours after Cincinnati fell flat in the final game of another frustrating season, Bengals President Mike Brown made it clear he still thinks coach Zac Taylor is the guy who can turn the ship around.So the 37-year-old Taylor, 6-25-1 in his first two years as a head coach, will get another chance, perhaps this time with a mostly healthy team, a proper training camp, fewer COVID-19 issues, and some new players to shore up disappointing offensive and defensive lines. There likely will be some different assistant coaches, too.“We remain bullish on the foundation Zac is building, and we look forward to next year giving our fans the winning results we all want,” Brown said in a statement released by the team Monday morning. “In Zac’s two years, we have added many new starters and contributors through the draft, we have invested heavily in free agency, and we have acquired a talented young quarterback with a bright future.”Even after stumbling to a 2-14 finish in 2019, the Bengals were full of optimism. They used their first pick in the NFL draft to take Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, and they spent liberally on free agents to shore up the defence. But hardly anything went as planned.With featured running back Joe Mixon and high-priced free-agent defensive lineman D.J. Reader already sidelined with injuries, Burrow blew out his knee on Nov. 22 and was done for the season. Injuries decimated the offensive line — even at full strength the unit was mediocre at best — and defensive backfield. Guys were on and off the COVID-19 list. Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap complained too loudly about his lack of use and was traded.The Bengals (4-11-1) managed to string wins together in Weeks 15 and 16. Amid lots of talk about Cincinnati finishing strong, the motivated Baltimore Ravens came to town for the finale on Sunday They showed the Bengals how much work they still have to do to become a contender in a division that sent every team but Cincinnati to the playoffs. The Ravens' 38-3 win was notable not only for the heroics of quarterback Lamar Jackson but also because it was the most rushing yards — 404 — ever surrendered by a Cincinnati defence.“This season we faced challenges with injuries at key positions and missed opportunities," Brown said. “That adversity and hard work will help us next season. We’ll enter the off-season looking to shore up our weaknesses and amplify the strengths of our talented young core.”Taylor said Brown's public expression of support was “enormous.”“Certainly, I'm tired of losing,” he said. “We put in a lot of work and believe in the players we have, the coaches we have, and certainly expect to win a lot more football games than we have. That's certainly the standard we have to set going forward.”Burrow expressed his confidence in the direction of the team, tweeting Monday: “We have a great foundation and great people at the top. Look forward to giving the fans what they deserve."FAREWELL TO A.J.?A.J. Green, one of the greatest players in Bengals history, likely will be wearing another NFL uniform next season.He made $18 million for 2020 under the franchise tag with hopes of earning another long-term contract. Instead he had the least-productive season of his 10-year career, and Cincinnati is unlikely to spend big on him again.The 32-year-old Green’s 65 career touchdowns are one behind the franchise record held by Chad Johnson. Quarterback Brandon Allen tried to get him the record Sunday, targeting him three times in the red zone on a second-half drive, the last pass intercepted in the end zone. It was a microcosm of Green’s season.Overshadowed by Tyler Boyd and rookie Tee Higgins, Green likely will go looking for a fresh start.“Anything’s possible,” Green said. “I can’t believe how fast it went by. This is my 10th season. It’s been a blessing. The last two years I’ve been hurt, but I wouldn’t trade those moments for anything. They made me a better person, a better football players and a better man.”DECISIONS, DECISIONSThe Bengals also will have to decide whether to make a move on veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who made $11.6 million in the second year of a four-year contract. The 32-year-old Atkins played in only eight games because of a shoulder injury and didn't have a sack.HART, BULLOCK OUT?Among free agents likely to be done with the Bengals is Bobby Hart, who wasn't the monster at right tackle that Cincinnati needed as he played out a three-year, $16.1 million contract. Longtime kicker Randy Bullock also likely will be gone after being pushed aside by Austin Seibert.HURTING CATSCoaches always say injuries are no excuse, but for Cincinnati it would have been a legitimate one. Besides Burrow, the Bengals lost tight end C.J. Uzomah in Week 2 and Mixon (foot) in Week 6. Nose tackle Reader (quad), signed to four-year, $53 million deal before the season, went out in Week 5. Injuries to Xavier Su’a-Filo (ankle) and Jonah Williams (knee) mixed up the offensive line. Center Trey Hopkins tore an ACL on Sunday and will require surgery.___Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMitch Stacy, The Associated Press

  • Documentary shines light on NFL cheerleader exploitation: 'It was crazy to think they were getting away with this'

    Former Raiderette cheerleader Lacy Thibodeaux-Fields and former Buffalo Jill Maria Pinzone brought suits against their employers, and are the subjects of the timely and important film "A Woman's Work."

  • NFL Week 17 betting roundup: Washington vs. Eagles craziness sums up difficulties of Week 17 wagering

    Betting on Week 17 of the NFL season can be an adventure, and the Eagles vs. Washington game was the perfect example of that.

  • Panthers next GM will have decision to make at quarterback

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers' next general manager’s first order of business will be deciding what to do at quarterback.Teddy Bridgewater’s dud of a season ended with the journeyman QB getting benched in the second half of a 33-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after he threw two interceptions in the end zone. Bridgewater went 4-11 as a starter and struggled to lead winning drives late in games.The Panthers are in the midst of finding a replacement for longtime GM Marty Hurney, who was fired last month.They've requested permission to talk to Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio, Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen, and Browns vide president of player personnel Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for the vacant GM job, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The team is also expected to interview former Giants general manager Jerry Reese. The person spoke to the AP on Monday on condition of anonymity because the team has not made its search public.Along with Bridgewater, the Panthers have P.J. Walker and 2019 third-round draft pick Will Grier at quarterback. Carolina owns the eighth pick in the NFL draft, which means Ohio State's Justin Fields or BYU's Zach Wilson could come into play.There isn't much available in the way of franchise quarterbacks in free agency unless the Cowboys decide not to re-sign Dak Prescott.Panthers coach Matt Rhule was noncommittal on Bridgewater being the starter next season.“I believe that Teddy is going to have a tremendous off-season and come back and be ready to go, but I think we're going to have to wait and see any moves that we make in the off-season and where we are headed," Rhule said.Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract last season and it wouldn't make any sense to cut him because the Panthers would have to absorb a $20 million hit under the salary cap.Bridgewater said he knows he has to improve this off-season if he wants to keep his starting job.“In this business, everything is production based,” Bridgewater said. “And of course, I have to be better, my production has to be better. For the most part, we did a good job of keeping ourselves in the games. ... You want to be better in the red zone."TOUGHEST FREE AGENCY DECISIONThe toughest free agency decision for the Panthers might be whether to re-sign offensive tackle Taylor Moton or wide receiver Curtis Samuel. They're expected to command big money contracts as unrestricted free agents, which will make it difficult for Carolina to keep both.Given the Panthers already have two 1,000-yard receivers in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson under contract, and that topnotch offensive tackles are harder to find, logic suggests they'd lean toward keeping Moton, who has started all 48 games over the past three seasons.But losing Samuel would be tough given he had a breakout season in Joe Brady's offence with 77 receptions for 851 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 41 times for 200 yards and two TDs.When asked if he sees any way the Panthers can re-sign both players, Rhule replied, “It will depend on money, the market and the (salary) cap. They are guys anyone would want but it will come down to financial considerations.”McCAFFREY'S REGIMENThe Panthers gave running back Christian McCaffrey a four-year, $64 million contract extension this past off-season, but the 2019 All-Pro only played three games because of injuries to his ankle, shoulder and quadriceps.“It was a tough season for me because I couldn’t get healthy,” McCaffrey said. “It was one thing after another.”The good news is McCaffrey said he won't need surgery on any of his injuries. However, he plans to re-evaluate his training regimen.“Sometimes that means resting and not going out and training because I can be my own worst enemy sometimes,” McCaffrey said.SHORT'S FUTUREAnother tough decision will be whether to bring back athletic defensive tackle Kawann Short, who has missed 27 games over the past two seasons with separate shoulder injuries that required surgery. Short said he is 12 weeks into an eight-month rehab process, but feels like he will be ready for OTAs in the spring.However, Short isn't sure if the team will bring him back, saying “that is a discussion we will have in the next couple of weeks. It's a business.”Short is due to cost $20 million under the NFL salary cap, but the team could free up $9.8 million if it cuts him before June 1.HISTORY REPEATED?Rhule struggled in his first year at Temple and Baylor, only to turn both of those programs around in Year 2. Wide receiver Robby Anderson, who played for Rhule at Temple, said if Rhule were a stock he would buy it up.“You’re confident if you put your money into it, because you know the trend," Anderson said.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSteve Reed, The Associated Press

  • Betting Info - Iowa - Yahoo Sports

    Sports betting is now legal in the state of Iowa. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Raiders help Detroit win free beer instead of Denver by blocking 2 Broncos FGs in Week 17

    Detroit should be toasting to not only their kicker, but the Las Vegas special teams crew.

  • Celebrate the launch of BetMGM in Iowa with this special offer

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion to celebrate the launch of sports betting in Iowa this week.

  • Chargers fire head coach Anthony Lynn after 4 seasons

    COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers have fired coach Anthony Lynn less than two seasons after he led the franchise to the playoffs.Lynn is the sixth NFL coach fired this season, joining Houston’s Bill O’Brien, Atlanta’s Dan Quinn, Detroit's Matt Patricia, Adam Gase of the New York Jets and Jacksonville's Doug Marrone.Los Angeles won its final four games to finish 7-9, but it wasn't enough to save Lynn's job.“I'm not sure there is another person in this league more respected as a human being than Anthony,” owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “This is a results-driven business, and simply put, the results of the past two years have fallen short of expectations.”Hired by the Chargers in January 2017, Lynn was the first Black head coach in franchise history. He went 34-32 with Los Angeles, but just 12-20 over the last two seasons. He had one year remaining on his contract.Los Angeles started 0-4 during Lynn’s first season in 2017, but finished 9-7 after winning six of the last seven games. That served as a springboard to 2018 as the Chargers went 12-4, which tied for the best record in the AFC. They defeated Baltimore in the wild card round before losing to New England in the divisional playoffs.Trying to repeat that success has been elusive. They are 7-16 since the start of last season in games decided by eight points or fewer.The Los Angeles opening could be one of the more intriguing ones of the off-season. The franchise moved into SoFi Stadium this season, but also has a talented nucleus with Justin Herbert, running back Austin Ekeler, wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James.Herbert is favoured for Offensive Rookie of the Year after setting a rookie record with 31 touchdown passes. He said he got a text that Lynn was dismissed.“I have learned so much from him and enjoyed my time with him,” Herbert said. “There’s a lot of uncertainty. You have to rely on the guys and the locker room and depend on them if we want to get better.”General manager Tom Telesco has one year remaining on his contract and he will be hiring his third head coach. He is 61-69 during his tenure with only two playoff appearances in eight seasons.Telesco has done well drafting skill position players, but his free agent signings have not panned out. The team needs upgrades on the offensive line along with linebacker and cornerback.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Former Impact midfielder Shamit Shome returns home, signs with FC Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Canadian international midfielder Shamit Shome, who made 45 MLS appearances for the Montreal Impact, has signed with FC Edmonton of the Canadian Premier League. The 23-year-old is returning home. Raised in Edmonton, he is a product of the FC Edmonton's youth academy and played for the team in the North American Soccer League before being drafted by Montreal in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft as a Generation Adidas player. The Impact declined his contract option in November after a season that saw Shome see action in 12 regular-season games, including four starts.  Shome's new contract covers the 2021 season. .“We are excited to bring in Shamit to join our squad,” Edmonton head coach Alan Koch said in a statement. “His winning mentality and ability to create opportunities for his teammates are going to be a major part of our new team." Shome made 52 appearances for Montreal in all competitions. “I am excited to be coming back home to play for the club and city that gave me so much growing up,” said Shome.  Shome signed his first pro contract with FC Edmonton in 2016, making 28 appearances in all competitions with the Eddies.  The five-foot-10 153-pounder was loaned to Ottawa Fury FC for the 2018 USL season before being called back by the Impact. He previously played one year for the University of Alberta. Shome has won two caps for Canada at the senior level. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Canadians Milos Raonic, Vasek Pospisil won't play in season-opening event

    DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Canadians Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil have pulled out of the season-opening Delray Beach Open. The ATP Tour 250 hard-court event opens Thursday. The Delray Beach tournament, which debuted in 1993, was moved up from its normal spring date this year as part of a rejigged ATP Tour schedule during the pandemic. After the Delray Beach event and a tournament in Turkey at the same time, the tour goes on hold until the end of the month when it begins its Australian swing ahead of the Australian Open — the season's first Grand Slam. Pospisil, from Vancouver, was named the tour's comeback player of the year last month. He reached two tournament finals in 2020 after undergoing back surgery in 2019. Ranked 150th last year, Pospisil has climbed to No. 61. A former world No. 25, Pospisil was sidelined for much of 2019. Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., also was a finalist for the comeback award. He is ranked 14th in the world. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Stephen Curry remains the greatest shooter of our time, so why do we keep acting like he has anything left to prove?

    “People try to poke holes, that’s part of the business. I like being talked about," Curry says.

  • Frank Lampard is on the hot seat as Chelsea manager and Christian Pulisic is part of the solution

    Pulisic has earned the right to be an automatic starter at Chelsea under Lampard's watch. Now, he'll need Pulisic to keep delivering on that promise to help his own future.