Body of woman, 61, ‘lay undiscovered for 2 years despite smell’ in Peckham

Police respond to incident in London (Metropolitan Police )

A woman’s body has been found in a south London flat after neighbours reportedly complained of a bad smell for more than two years.

Police concerned for the 61-year-old’s welfare broke down her front door in St Mary’s Road, Peckham at 7pm on Friday.

According to The Sun, officers discovered only a skeleton.

A Met spokesman said her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The deceased is said to have owed thousands in rent and her letterbox was overflowing.

Neighbours claimed they complained to her housing association landlord about a foul smell in October 2019.

A young woman said: “They told me she was basically a skeleton and asked me to confirm her ethnicity.

“It’s disgusting. I’m just shocked. I didn’t know her very well but she would sometimes collect my deliveries.

"I came back from a trip abroad in September or October 2019 when I noticed a horrific stench in the building.

“It was so bad, I had to put a towel under the door.”

A Santander cycle was pictured abandoned next to her front door. Residents again claimed it wasn’t removed when they complained.

Scotland Yard said: “At 7.01pm on Friday, February 18, police were called to a flat in St Mary’s Road, Peckham.

“Concerns had been raised about the welfare of a woman who lived at the address.

“Officers attended and forced entry. The body of a 61-year-old woman who was deceased was found inside.

“The woman’s death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

“A file will be prepared for the coroner.”