Body of Wisconsin Surgeon Found 'Partially Buried' After Ground Collapsed Beneath Her While Hiking

A 30-year-old surgeon died after falling down an embankment while hiking in Gurney, Wisconsin, according to officials.

The body of Kelsey Musgrove, a cardiothoracic surgery fellow at the University of Wisconsin, was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank along the river's edge" on Sunday, according to a press release from Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich.

"It appears that while hiking alone, she had ventured off the trail/observation area at the Potato River Falls in an attempt to get closer to the river," Samardich said. "While walking along the edge of the embankment, it appears that the ground beneath her collapsed, bringing her down the bank along with clay and rocks."

The autopsy results showed Musgrove died within minutes of the fall as a result of traumatic injuries she sustained, the press release stated.

The Iron County Sheriff's Office also issued a warning about solo hikes after the accident.

"Clay banks are always unstable and can be undermined in areas not visible from above. When hiking, please stay on marked trails and observation areas," Samardich said. "If your choose to hike alone, always make sure someone knows your route of travel and when you plan to return."

The sheriff's office said they launched an extensive search of Musgrove, utilizing about 25 external agencies from Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota after she was reported missing on March 30. Her car was found in the parking area at Potato River Falls.

Musgrove last contacted loved ones on March 26, notifying them she had reached Potato River Falls in Gurney, more than four hours from her hometown in Middleton, according to an earlier release from the Iron County Sheriff's Office.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences to Kelsey's family," the office in the earlier statement.

According to the hiking review website AllTrails, Potato River Falls takes about a half-hour to complete. Recent reviewers said the hike is filled with dozens of stair steps and offers waterfall views.

