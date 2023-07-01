Body of two-year-old girl found at homeless accommodation

Police

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a two-year-old girl was found at a property, police have said.

Suffolk Constabulary said the toddler’s remains were found at a temporary housing unit in Sidegate Lane, Ipswich, at about 11.45am on Friday.

The force said a Bedfordshire man and a woman of no fixed abode, who are both 22, were arrested in Bury St Edmunds.

A representative said the pair were “known to the victim”.

The pair are currently being questioned at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where they remain.

They added that officers were “not seeking any other suspects in connection with this case at this time”.

‘Distressing’ discovery

Appealing for information, Supt Jane Topping said the force was “still looking to establish the exact circumstances leading to the death of this child”.

She added: “Clearly, such a discovery is extremely distressing for everyone concerned.

“We’d ask people not to speculate on social media as to the identity of the child or to the circumstances surrounding her death.”

She added that a “highly visible presence of officers” would “continue in the area for the next few days with reassurance patrols”.

“These officers are available to speak to concerned members of the community,” she said.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we are appealing to the local community for any information which may aid this investigation.”

Ipswich Borough Council, which operates the housing unit, has declined to comment.

The unit, a former 31-bed care home, was converted in 2018 to provide accommodation for the homeless.

