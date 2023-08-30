How The Body Shop lost its grip on Britain’s beauty market

The Body Shop's Brazilian owners Natura & Co are considering selling it off just six years after buying the retailer

When Anita Roddick founded The Body Shop in Brighton in 1976, it was a trailblazer.

The retailer’s promise to sell you natural cosmetics that had not been tested on animals and came in refillable packaging was far ahead of the times. Women across Britain were smitten and The Body Shop became a roaring success.

Yet where once the retailer broke new ground, it now finds itself playing catch-up.

Amid dwindling sales and profits, the chain’s Brazilian owners Natura & Co are considering selling it off – just six years after buying it for €1bn from French beauty house L’Oreal.

“It is no exaggeration to say that 2022 was the most difficult year in the history of The Body Shop,” Natura & Co, which also owns beauty business Avon, said in its most recent annual report. “An extraordinary set of external factors significantly disrupted the business.”

Inflation, the lingering impact from the pandemic and exiting Russia, where it franchised its brand, have left The Body Shop scrambling.

However, industry experts say the bath and beauty retailer has also done little to help its fortunes in recent years.

“The Body Shop has no real excuse that it can pin on the economy or consumers trading down or anything like that, because it just isn’t so,” Neil Saunders, managing director at Globaldata Retail. “It has become very bland… and I think that consumers just overlook it.”

The chain, which has around 3,000 stores across the world, saw revenues fall by 24.3pc last year. That slump came in a booming market worth over $400bn.

“The Body Shop is in a part of the retail market that is growing strongly,” Saunders says. “I mean, beauty sales are still on fire in the US and are still doing pretty well in the UK.

“The business has underperformed for many years – even before the pandemic, it was mostly underperforming.”

When it first opened, The Body Shop stood in opposition to mainstream beauty standards. Its marketing focused on topics like self-care and natural beauty, rather than messages around slimming or anti-ageing.

The company took a stand on issues such as animal cruelty and veganism. The brand chimed with the activist spirit of 1980s youth culture and sales boomed.

In many ways, Roddick – who died in 2007 – helped set the tone for businesses with social purpose.

“My passionate belief is that business can be fun, it can be conducted with love and a powerful force for good,” Roddick, who was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2003, once said.

The problem for The Body Shop is that these ideas have now become almost ubiquitous. Everyone from Hellmann’s maker Unilever to staid high street banks claim to have a purpose, making it increasingly tough to stand out.

Rival beauty retailers Rituals and Lush both have B Corp accreditation – viewed by many as the industry standard for sustainable business.

“The Body Shop has a very strong heritage in ethical products, and that’s still really relevant to consumers,” says Saunders. “I think the issue is that everyone else has just moved in on that ground.

“The Body Shop had that moral high ground to start with, but everyone else has climbed up to the peak now.”

News of a potential sale comes as Lush and Rituals are both significantly expanding. Lush announced a £7m growth plan last year, while Rituals opened more than 100 shops in 2022 alone.

“[Lush and Rituals] have opened really, really aggressively across the UK, providing a similar price point and a similar ethos,” says retail consultant Jonathan De Mello, founder of JDM Retail.

Meanwhile, pharmacy Boots is doubling down on the market, opening its first beauty-only shop in London this week.

Beyond espousing similar ethics, many rivals have more modern shops.

“Rituals has bigger stores where they have things like meditation rooms,” says De Mello.

Lush, meanwhile, re-opened its flagship Oxford Street store in 2021 with a spa, florist, vegan coffee shop and perfume library. “Standing still in this market is never a good thing,” says De Mello.

The Body Shop recently re-launched some shops as “Changemaking Workshops”. These re-fitted stores have been revamped to focus more on the activism that the brand was originally known for.

In a social media post last year, Natura & Co described them as “a place to explore products, share ideas and discover how we can speak up and speak out against injustice together”.

These ideas hark back to The Body Shop’s 1980s heyday when activism was mainstream among young people. Yet today’s beauty buyers seem more engaged by self-care and wellness than changing the world.

“I don’t really think it moves the dial very much,” Saunders says. “I think most people buy products first. And then they buy into the attributes around the product, including ethical factors and activism.”

The Body Shop has also been caught flat-footed when it comes to online. Some of the fastest growing businesses in the market have been online-only players who have figured out how to exploit social media and influencers to supercharge sales.

The Body Shop, meanwhile, remains focused on the high-street and its network of part-time resellers, The Body Shop at Home, who sell the product to friends and neighbours.

Although visits to its shops showed “signs of recovery towards the end of the year”, it said, this was not enough to offset the decline of its “direct selling”, The Body Shop at Home.

Sales have continued to fall in 2023. “The tough macro environment, particularly in the UK and the rest of Western Europe, continued to impact retail sales,” the company said in May.

Efforts are underway to turn things around. David Boynton, who led the business since 2017, stepped down in April, and was replaced by Ian Bickley, a board member and former president of upmarket handbags company Coach.

The company said earlier this month it was now “fundamentally reassessing every aspect of its business” and has embarked on a major cost-cutting drive to boost margins.

This included a round of job cuts in senior management in February, which reduced the number of leadership roles by 25pc, as well as a 12pc reduction of staff across its wider business.

However, its biggest challenge remains calving out a niche in a crowded market.

“It’s kind of difficult to see who might be interested in buying it, I think a lot really depends on the price,” Saunders says.

“I think private equity will run the rule over it and they might see some potential in the business, especially to digitise it more and to really ramp up sales. Especially if they can get it at a good price, they might see a turnaround effort there.”

Any sale would be the second major deal for Natura & Co this year. In April, it sold the upmarket Aesop brand to L’Oreal for $2.5bn (£2bn). This was the largest deal by the French luxury giant in decades.

However, a sale may take time.

Saunders says: “[The market] wants things that can be re-engineered pretty quickly and generate a return, and I’m not sure Body Shop falls into that category.”

Natura & Co declined to comment.

