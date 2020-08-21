UP Body Seeks Nod for Film Shooting in State

Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council (UPFDC) Chairperson and noted comedian Raju Srivastava has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to resume shooting of films in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Avanish Awasthi, who is also the Chairman of Udyog Bandhu, said that he had received the UPFDC request, adding that the matter was under consideration.

"I cannot give an assurance but the state government will issue necessary guidelines in this regard. The Council has given us a proposal and we will consider it," he said.

Uttar Pradesh, in recent years, has emerged as a new destination for Bollywood films.

A number of films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo" and Rishi Kapoor's "Mulk" have been shot in Lucknow.

"A number of film producers, directors, and artists have approached me to request for the resumption of shootings of movies, TV serials, and web series in Uttar Pradesh while following Covid-19 protocols," Raju Srivastava said.

"On behalf of the film industry, I have requested the Chief Minister to immediately come up with guidelines for restarting shootings in the state, which will not only help in revenue generation but also provide a source of livelihood to workers," he added.

Srivastava further said that when work has resumed in government and private offices and shops reopened, film units should also be allowed to resume work with minimum crew.

States like Maharashtra and Telangana have already relaxed Covid-19 norms and permitted film and TV shootings with the condition that the units would strictly follow government health guidelines.