Body recovered off Tuas during search for three persons who fell overboard

Singapore Police Force (SPF) Coast Guard (Yahoo News Singapore file photo)

SINGAPORE — The Police Coast Guard (PCG) recovered a body off Tuas shores on Wednesday morning (8 July), said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in a media release.

MPA said it was informed by Malaysian authorities at about 8am on Tuesday that three persons had fallen overboard from a craft about 2.1 nautical miles off Tuas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A search-and-rescue operation, involving two MPA patrol craft, one PCG craft and one Republic of Singapore Navy vessel, was immediately carried out.

At about 8.45am on Wednesday, MPA received an update from PCG that a body was sighted. PCG recovered the body, and authorities are establishing if the body is one of the persons who had fallen overboard.

MPA is continuing to coordinate the search-and-rescue operation for the other missing persons. It has also been issuing navigational safety broadcasts to vessels in the vicinity to keep a lookout, and to report any sightings of the missing persons.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Singapore stories:

COVID-19: S'pore confirms 158 new cases – including nine in the community – and one unrelated death

Myanmar maid, 34, accused of murdering 95-year-old woman in Upper Serangoon home

COVID-19: 4 student cases from 4 schools linked to household infections