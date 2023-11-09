My Body Is Physically Sore From Laughing At These 14 Tweets From People Who, Like Me, Never Want To Work Another Day In Their Lives

Everything is expensive, and pay is bad, so it's no surprise that people are burnt out and overall tired of working. If you can relate, here are 14 people who considered clocking in to work and then said what we're all thinking:

Stop hating Monday. Be a professional and hate the whole week. — Johnrey (@Jessx_09) September 10, 2023

I say I’m going to quit my job at least 24 times a day but I still get dressed and show up on time I am so FAKE — Amy Comer (@Amyy_Nicolee) March 28, 2019

When you 77 minutes into your 30 minute lunch break and your supervisor walks into the break room pic.twitter.com/uWvbBemsY3 — Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) September 11, 2023

every sunday night i feel like bella in her depression chair in new moon — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) October 16, 2023

me vibing at 4am then realising i gotta work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/8aDneTdtnv — Invis🧜‍♀️ (@invis4yo) October 28, 2023

no one:me: I’m gonna quit my job — roy blair witch project (@skinnysoymilk) May 3, 2019

How do i quit my job but still have an income ? — Randy (@_randyyywith3ys) April 30, 2019

My budget for this week is 53 cents — Kara (@mylifeiskara) October 16, 2023

Didn’t win the Powerball last night but I think I’ll quit my job anyway — Kristen (@kristen_gilma) March 28, 2019

Another week of Microsoft Teams and fake laughing pic.twitter.com/wHq4JVyXf6 — Nico (@niccoo_9) October 16, 2023

If I got $1 for every time I said I wanted to quit my job I’d be rich enough to quit my job. — jess (@jessalynnreyess) March 30, 2019

When you leave things for tomorrow and tomorrow arrives pic.twitter.com/nPUAaSfomN — Invis🍒 (@invis4yo) September 12, 2023

Wishing I was a Bratz doll. No work, no responsibilities, no worries, just a passion 4 fashion pic.twitter.com/yxWCl8HEkb — Drebae (@Drebae_) September 26, 2023

1 like and i’ll quit my job — michael (@mikexjaynes) April 7, 2019

