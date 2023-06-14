A body mist is the easiest way to smell rich without breaking the bank on a designer fragrance — shop the 6 best

We all love long-lasting designer fragrances, but the truth of the matter is they’re usually pretty expensive. Some of the best cost upwards of $100, but did you know that a body mist does the same job in a less concentrated and much more approachable formula?

In fact, during the summer months, most folks reach for a body mist over a potent perfume or cologne because it gives off a much more effortless and subtle scent and pairs perfectly with anything you wear or anywhere you go.

Best of all, though, they’re so much more affordable — so much so that one of the best-smelling and most long-lasting body mists out there costs just $10!

If you’re unsure of where to start on your body mist journey, we’re here to help. Below, we’ve rounded up the six best options from brands like J.R. Watkins, Victoria’s Secret, Pacifica, SOL DE JANEIRO and Isle of Paradise. We’ve even taken things a step further and separated them into defining categories:

Most Affordable: J.R. Watkins LOVE Body Oil Mist

Most Potent and Long-Lasting: SOL DE JANEIRO Hair & Body Fragrance Mist

Best Summery Scent: Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Hair & Body Mist

Best Self-Tanning Fragrance Oil Mist: Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist

They’re all so affordable that you’ll probably be able to buy them all and still have money left over to enjoy your summer — and then some. Check them all out below.

This body mist gives you the best of both worlds for summer hydration. It’s the perfect mix of a hydrating fragrance body mist and a body oil that leaves your skin moisturized, soft and glowing.

It’s infused with delicate scents like peony and patchouli for a sensual scent that lingers and leaves a subtle trail behind as you walk away.

2. The O.G.: Victoria’s Secret Lavender and Vanilla Body Mist (Also Available in 21 Other Scents), $11.99 (Orig. $19.95)

For decades, Victoria’s Secret’s been the body mist G.O.A.T., and, to be honest, not much has changed. Its luxurious and wide scent range has the perfect blends that leave you feeling and smelling confident when paired with your favorite fragrance or worn alone.

While the Lavender and Vanilla Body Mist is one of our all-time favorites, there are 21 other best-selling scents to choose from — ranging from the cult-favorite Bombshell to the more subtle Pomegranate & Lotus.

3. Most Potent and Long-Lasting: SOL DE JANEIRO Hair & Body Fragrance Mist, $38

This one is — hands down — the most powerful and long-lasting of the bunch. Once you put this on, you don’t have to worry about it wearing off for hours on end.

Formulated specifically for both your body and hair, this concentrated body mist is super bright, fruity and floral. It also feels unexpectedly fresh, with vibrant notes of jasmine and pink dragonfruit.

Pacifica is one of Ulta’s best-selling fragrance brands, and it helps that its body mists are only $12! Inspired by the luscious Tahitian vanilla and magic of the island, this mist is the brand’s No. 1 best seller — and after smelling it for ourselves, we see why!

5. Best Summery Scent: Pacifica Indian Coconut Nectar Hair & Body Mist, $12

This one’s inspired by faraway destinations. If you want to smell like you’re on an expensive tropical yacht vacation, this warm, sultry blend of coconut and creamy vanilla is a must-have scent for summer.

6. Best Self-Tanning Fragrance Oil Mist: Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Oil Mist, $32

Lastly, why not kill two birds with one stone with this Self-Tanning Oil Mist? Isle of Paradise is a mainstay in the self-tanning product market, and its oil mist is one of Sephora shoppers’ all-time favorite products.

It has the “Clean at Sephora” sticker and is both super hydrating and smells wonderful. One shopper said it smells so good and “doesn’t smell like a self-tanner at all!” This is thanks to its robust oil blend, including grapefruit peel oil, eucalyptus leaf oil, peppermint oil, sage oil and more.

