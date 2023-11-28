Body of missing student, 23, found in the Thames by the Isle of Dogs

Mitkumar Patel was found dead four days after he went missing from Plaistow (Parth Patel/Gofundme)

A 23-year-old was found dead on the bank of the Thames four days after being reported missing by his worried family.

Mitkumar Patel's cousins are now raising money so his body can be repatriated to India, so his parents and sisters can say their final goodbyes and lay him to rest.

Mitkumar, known as Mit, found in the water on the morning of November 21, by a passer-by.

He had moved to the UK from India just nine weeks earlier, on September 19, and had been staying with a cousin in Plaistow, east London.

He had been due to move to Sheffield on November 20, to start a degree at Sheffield Hallam University and a part-time job at Amazon.On November 17, his cousin grew worried when Mitkumar failed to return home from a daily walk.

He was later found to have left his house keys at home.

Mitkumar was reported missing to the police on November 18, and his frantic cousins began contacting missing persons charities, and canvassing areas he frequented with posters and flyers.

His body was found on the riverbank at Caledonian Wharf, on the Isle of Dogs, at roughly 10.45am on November 21.

Mitkumar's cousin, Parth Patel, said in the days before his death Mitkumar had sent a relative a series of voice messages.

In the messages, discovered after he had gone missing, he reportedly outlined a plan to end his life.

In a fundraiser launched to help repatriate Mitkumar's body, one of his cousins, Parth Patel, wrote: "He belonged to a farmer family and used to live in a village.

"So we decided do fundraising for helping out his family and to send his body to India."

Scotland Yard confirmed police, paramedics and the fire brigade responded to reports a man's body had been found on the riverbank at Caledonian Wharf.

"Officers believe they know the identity of the deceased," said a spokesperson. "The death is not believed to be suspicious."

If you're struggling and need to talk, the Samaritans operate a free helpline open 24/7 on 116 123. Alternatively, you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit their site to find your local branch