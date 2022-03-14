Body of missing Sacramento woman near Placer County trail found over weekend, deputies say

A Sacramento woman reported missing Friday was found dead over the weekend near a Placer County trail, authorities said.

Kerina Blue, 26, had been reported missing by family Friday afternoon, with her last known location the Green Valley Trail in Alta, the Sacramento Police Department and Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in social media posts.

After a two-day search, crews located Blue’s body near the trail Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A cause of death was not given, but authorities said foul play was not suspected.

Placer sheriff’s officials said roughly 80 search personnel along with dogs and helicopters spent Saturday combing through “very rugged and steep densely forested” terrain along the trail.

The search effort was suspended overnight and resumed Sunday morning, when personnel found the body, according to the Sheriff’s Office.