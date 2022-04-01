Body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion found in rural 'gravesite,' authorities say

MEREDITH DELISO
·3 min read
Body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion found in rural 'gravesite,' authorities say

The body of a Nevada teenager who was allegedly kidnapped from a Walmart parking lot over two weeks ago has been found, authorities said.

Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen inside her car outside a Walmart in Fernley, Nevada, outside Reno, on March 12, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance video captured a man getting into the driver's seat of her car and leaving in an unknown direction with Irion in the passenger seat.

A tip regarding her disappearance led investigators to a remote part of neighboring Churchill County on Tuesday, where they found a "possible gravesite" and recovered the body of a woman from the scene, authorities said. On Wednesday, the remains were identified as Irion's by the Washoe County Medical Examiners Office.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Thursday.

"The exact cause of death is known however cannot be released at this time as the circumstances around that event if released would compromise the ongoing investigation," the Lyon County and Churchill County sheriff's offices said in a statement.

No further information is being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

MORE: Search continues for teen possibly kidnapped in her own car from Nevada parking lot

"We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family," the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a joint statement.

Her family recounted the moment they learned the news in an emotional interview with Reno ABC affiliate KOLO on Thursday.

"My husband said don't beat around the bush, just tell us, and they told us and ... it was the worst thing in my life," her mother, Diana Irion, told the station.

“Ever since she went missing I have been preparing for this, I've been crying about this, imaging the worse," Tamara Cartwright, Naomi's sister, said.

Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen inside her car at a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada, nearly a week ago, according to authorities. (KOLO)
Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen inside her car at a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada, nearly a week ago, according to authorities. (KOLO)

Irion was waiting for a shuttle bus on March 12 around 5 a.m. to take her to her job at Panasonic Energy of North America in the Reno area. Her brother reported her missing the following day when she did not come home from work.

The sheriff's office initially characterized her disappearance as "suspicious in nature." After locating her car on March 15 in an industrial park about a mile from the Walmart, the sheriff's office said investigators found evidence suggesting her disappearance was "criminal in nature."

A suspect in the alleged kidnapping was arrested last week. Troy Driver, 41, of Fallon, Nevada, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and is being held on $750,000 bail following his first court appearance Wednesday, according to KOLO.

MORE: Suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping of teen last seen nearly 2 weeks ago

The FBI was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Irion's location. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office also released multiple photos and a video of the man authorities say entered Irion's car in hopes of identifying him.

Driver's next hearing is scheduled for April 5, KOLO reported.

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.

Body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion found in rural 'gravesite,' authorities say originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Body of teen abducted from Walmart parking lot found in remote Nevada gravesite

    Naomi Irion's body was found in a gravesite located in a remote part of rural Nevada, more than two weeks after her disappearance.

  • U2's Bono thanks Capitol Police in visit to push for COVID funding

    U2's frontrunner Paul "Bono" Hewson visited Capitol Hill on Wednesday as he continued to lobby lawmakers to adopt a global plan to vaccinate 70% of the world's population globally by September as additional COVID funding remains stalled. The ONE Campaign, an international anti-poverty organization co-founded by Bono, is behind the effort. There are still 2.8 billion people around the world waiting to get their first COVID vaccine shot, according to a United Nations analysis.

  • Naomi Irion: Body found of missing 18-year-old in Nevada

    Troy Driver, 41, was charged with kidnapping Wednesday before remains were identified as missing teen

  • Biden meets with Trevor Reed's parents after they protest outside White House

    The parents of Trevor Reed, a 30-year-old U.S. citizen and former Marine who has been imprisoned in Russia since 2019, met with President Joe Biden Wednesday after demonstrating outside the White House to urge Biden to do more to bring their son home amid Russia's violent invasion of Ukraine. "During their meeting, the president reiterated his commitment to continue to work to secure the release of Trevor, Paul Whelan, and other Americans wrongfully held in Russia and elsewhere, and to provide all possible assistance until they and others are free and returned home to their families who are advocating so passionately for their release," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement; Whelan is another former Marine imprisoned in Russia.

  • Allen's 49 saves, Byron's late goal lifts Canadiens over Maple Leafs to end homestand

    MONTREAL — Jake Allen had a spectacular outing, frustrating the Toronto Maple Leafs with 49 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 victory Saturday. The day after the Canadiens (18-37-10) became the first NHL team eliminated from playoff contention, Allen gave them a chance to defeat their rivals. Since coming back from a lower-body injury, Allen has played the last five games and recorded two 40-plus save nights. The netminder was steadfast in saying that he wanted to help his team win g

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could clinch a World Cup berth at home Sunday

    UPDATE: The Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the win. Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatche

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.