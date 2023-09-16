Body of missing ex-British soldier Daniel Burke found in Ukraine

The body of an ex-British soldier missing in Ukraine has been found by the authorities, according to police in the UK.

Former paratrooper Daniel Burke, 36, from South Manchester was reported missing on 16 August, by family who had not heard from him.

Mr Burke had travelled to Ukraine last year as a military volunteer.

He disappeared from his flat in Zaporizhzia early in August, according to the Telegraph.

Greater Manchester Police said it was working with Mr Burke's family and Ukrainian authorities to support a formal identification and bring his body back to the UK.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said: "This is an upsetting time for Daniel's family, we have family liaison officers in contact with the family and offering support.

"My team and I are working with the Ukrainian authorities to make formal identification with a view to repatriating Daniel following that process.

"Daniel's family have asked for privacy at this difficult time."

After serving in Afghanistan, Mr Burke fought with Western-backed Kurdish anti-Islamic State fighters in Syria, before setting up his own volunteer unit in Ukraine, known as the Dark Angels.

He later moved to carry out frontline evacuation work.