Body of missing man presumed drowned found near Fort Providence

The Mackenzie River flows beside the community of Fort Providence, N.W.T., in September 2019. The body of a man presumed to have drowned in the river has been recovered. (Trevor Lyons/CBC - image credit)

Deh Gáh Got'îê First Nation Chief Joachim Bonnetrouge says the body of a man who went missing near Fort Providence, N.W.T., has been recovered.

Earlier on Monday, RCMP said in a news release that a 56-year-old man was missing after being last seen swimming at the end of a road near the winter crossing.

Police believe he got caught in a strong current and was drawn into fast-moving water.

RCMP, the territorial Department of Environment, and community members searched the area until 1:30 a.m. The man was presumed to have drowned by that point.

Bonnetrouge said the man's body was spotted by a helicopter and recovered by boat later in the day.

The man has not been publicly identified.