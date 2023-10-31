Body of Missing Kayaker Recovered in Texas Lake 4 Days After Her Disappearance

Jennifer Luten of Montgomery was identified as the victim after her kayak was "found free floating on Lake Raven by other kayakers” on Wednesday morning

The body of a missing kayaker was found over the weekend in a Huntsville State Park lake in Texas four days after she disappeared.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) identified the victim as Jennifer Luten, 44, of Montgomery, Texas in a media statement issued on Sunday after her body was recovered from Lake Raven the previous day.

According to the statement, Luten’s death “appears to be drowning-related and not caused by an alligator attack.” The investigation into Luten’s official cause of death is still ongoing, the TPWD said.

Luten went missing Wednesday morning on Oct. 25 after her kayak was "found free floating on Lake Raven by other kayakers” and her “vehicle was still parked at the boat ramp," officials said. Luten had rented the kayak from the self-serve station at the lake the evening before on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at around 6 p.m.

Texas State Park Police responded to the park’s missing person report on Wednesday with assistance from the Huntsville Fire Department, Huntsville Police Department, New Waverly Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Game Wardens’ search teams that included divers, sonar boats and K-9 teams to search the lake and surrounding areas.

The Huntsville State Park wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday that Lake Raven and the boat ramp are now open, but the swimming area is still closed after it was initially shut down last month.



Due to excessive heat and drought this summer, it has affected our lakes’ ecosystem and its native inhabitants,” the park wrote on Facebook on Sept. 15. “Until it has returned to normal, we are shutting down the swim area.”



A few days earlier, Huntsville State Park visitors had an up-close encounter with an alligator on Oct. 9, reported ABC 13 Houston.



A video shared online by David Siljeg shows the large alligator approaching several screaming children and adults in the water.

"Look how big it is,” Siljeg said in the video, estimating the alligator to be 12 feet long, per ABC 13 Houston.

TPWD advises those who come in close proximity to an alligator to slowly back away from the creature. Though it is rare for the reptiles to chase people, the department states that they can run up to 35 miles per hour for short distances on land.



