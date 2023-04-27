Body of Missing Fla. Woman Found Inside Submerged Car Days After She Was Last Seen at Bowling Alley

Florida officials say Erica Bergeron, 49, was found dead on Monday after authorities pulled the car from the pond in Palm Coast

Flagler County Sheriff's Office Erica Bergeron

The body of a woman who went missing in Florida last week was found inside a car that was submerged in a local pond, according to officials.

Erica Bergeron was found dead on Monday after members of law enforcement pulled a car out of a retention pond in Palm Coast, according to a series of statements from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO).

The 49-year-old Jacksonville woman was last seen on Apr. 20 at Palm Coast Lanes, a bowling alley on North Old Kings Road, CBS affiliate WKMG-TV and The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

Officials said Bergeron was traveling northwest on Palm Harbor Parkway, southeast of Cris Lane, when the 2021 gray Toyota Camry she was driving swerved off the road and struck a tree before careening into the pond, per the reports. It is unclear why Bergeron's car left the roadway.

The medical examiner's office has confirmed that the body belonged to the missing woman, according to the sheriff's office.

A cause of death has not been publicly shared. An investigation is ongoing.

Police say that after her son was unable to get in contact with her, Bergeron was reported missing by her family, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

"It wasn't like her to go without speaking to the family for any length of time," FCSO division chief David Williams told WKMG-TV.

Relatives were unable to locate Bergeron at her residence when they went looking for her, Williams said, the outlet reported.

Her car and body were found less than 10 minutes away from the bowling alley where she was last seen, according to WKMG-TV.

Bergeron was driving a rental car at the time of the crash, and the rental company helped officials locate the vehicle, according to WKMG-TV.

"Sheriff Staly and FCSO extend our deepest condolences to the Bergeron family," police said on social media.

