Body of missing boater recovered from American Lake

Divers on Monday recovered the body of a missing boater from American Lake.

Searchers found the man about 10:30 a.m. in about 90 feet of water, Lakewood police Sgt. Chris Lawler said.

The boater has not been identified.

Information on how the boater went missing, whether he was alone and what happened to him have not been released. A life jacket and partially submerged boat were previously found.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue, Lakewood police and the U.S. Coast Guard were called in to look for the missing boater. By late Saturday, rescuers said it would likely be a recovery effort rather than a rescue.