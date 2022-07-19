Body of missing 24-year-old found wedged in rocks near California shore, officials say

The body of a missing 24-year-old has been identified after a fisherman looking for bait found it wedged in rocks on a California shoreline, according to officials and multiple news outlets.

Andy Gustavo Caballero Montes’ body was found in San Diego’s Sunset Cliffs neighborhood on July 13 — six days after he had last been seen, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

His cause of death is still pending.

His body was found in boulders near the 1200 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, KFMB-TV reported.

Rescuers faced some challenges because the man’s remains were wedged among the jagged rocks, KSWB-TV reported.

Police said they believed the man’s body had been washed ashore during the high tide the day before he was found, KNSD reported.

