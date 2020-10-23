Body and Mind Closes NMG Ohio Transaction and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM, OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a debt free multi-state operator focused on limited license markets, is pleased to report the closing of the acquisition of the remaining 70% interest in NMG Ohio LLC ("NMG Ohio"), which included the transfer of a dispensary license for the Clubhouse Dispensary in Elyria, Ohio to our wholly owned subsidiary, NMG OH 1, LLC, as well ownership of a provisional production license. As a result of the closing of this acquisition, the Company now indirectly owns 100% of NMG Ohio.

BaM's real estate and development team were instrumental in winning the Ohio licenses as well as design and construction of the Clubhouse dispensary. The Company has been managing the dispensary since opening in February 2019 and is excited to complete the transaction for 100% ownership based on transfer of the dispensary license. "Our team is focused on providing knowledgeable information to our patients in the expanding Ohio market and we look forward to completing the transition to a Body and Mind branded location," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind.

Nevada Medical Group LLC ("NMG Nevada"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, which previously held a 30% interest in NMG Ohio, has now acquired 100% ownership of NMG Ohio (the "Transaction") for consideration of USD$3,150,000 (the "Consideration"), which was comprised of 50% in cash and 50% in shares of common stock ("Common Shares") of the Company as follows:

CASH PAYMENTS

USD$1,181,250 was paid on the execution of the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement and the related Distribution Agreement (collectively, the "Definitive Agreement") on January 31, 2019 ("Effective Date"); and USD$393,750 has been paid pursuant to the Definitive Agreement on closing.

COMMON SHARE ISSUANCES

2,380,398 Common Shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.66 per share were issued pursuant to the Definitive Agreement on the Effective Date; and 793,466 Common Shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.66 per shares were issued on October 21, 2020 .

The Company has become aware of a complaint for disciplinary action by the Cannabis Compliance Board (the "CCB") with respect to Nevada Medical Group, LLC ("NMG"), the Company's Nevada operating subsidiary (the "Complaint"). The Complaint alleges that certain employees were on-site without valid agent cards and, additionally, the failure to maintain security measures restricting access to the establishment building. The disciplinary action sought includes fines as well as license termination. Nevada Medical Group will continue to operate without interruption while fully cooperating with the investigation. NMG will contest or resolve the Complaint through the prescribed legal process mandated by the CCB. NMG appreciates the CCB's determination to make Nevada's nascent cannabis industry the gold standard for the country. It is imperative for businesses and regulators to be committed to the integrity of the regulated marketplace.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is a debt free publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. Our wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, state licensing opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions.

