Body of Man Who Vanished After Texas Car Crash Found by His Family in Creek: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

Logan Jacinto, 40, was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 2 and went missing afterward

Authorities said that the body of a man who went missing after he crashed his car in a Texas county was found Sunday.

Deputies from the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of Logan Jacinto, 40, CBS affiliate KTVT reported.

Jacinto was involved in a single-vehicle crash near Highway 175 Tuesday evening, per Fox station KDFW, and vanished afterward. According to KTVT, Jacinto sent a text to his wife that he was coming home despite the rain. His family cited witnesses that said his car hit a guardrail after he lost control.

On Wednesday, authorities and family members of began a search by air and ground.

"He works for the city of Dallas," Logan's sister Sydonia Jacinto told KDFW prior to the discovery of her brother's body. "But he also does things to help people. So he was helping a family friend from their congregation."

On Sunday, Logan's brother located his body in a creek near the site of the vehicle crash, ABC affiliate WFAA reported.

Rosie Jacinto, Logan's mother, was told by investigators that her son likely ran from the car due to head trauma or injury after the crash. She told WFAA that “our hearts are broken” for her son, who leaves behind a wife and two children.

"He just loved his children, worked very hard," Rosie recalled.

Sydonia told KTVT that her other brother who discovered Logan's body in the creek still hasn't processed what happened. "It hasn't hit him completely,” she said. “And he was like, 'I jumped in there sis, I pulled him out of the water. I gave him a kiss and told him I love you.'"

The family also expressed gratitude to those involved in the search of their loved one. "We tried to get to him, he knew we didn't give up on him," Sydonia told WFAA. "Because he would've done it for us."

A GoFundMe created by Logan's aunt, Edith Trejo, for his family has so far raised $8,000 as of Monday afternoon.

“This is a truly devastating tragic loss for the family and community,” Trejo wrote in the fundraiser description. “As Logan was the primary source of income of their household, anything you give during this difficult time would be greatly appreciated.”

PEOPLE reached out to Trejo and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office for comment.



