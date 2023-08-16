Body of man found in Canyon County canal after he was reported missing

The search for a missing man ended Wednesday when his body was found in a canal.

Law enforcement spent hours searching for 85-year-old Jay Hartsock after he failed to return from a fishing trip near the Lower Dam area of Lake Lowell, according to the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. He was reported missing at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said they recovered Hartsock’s body from the Super Lateral Canal at about 6 a.m. just south of Allendale, near Idaho Highway 19 and Allendale Road. They said it appears Hartsock drowned after he “accidentally entered the swift-moving canal water below the dam,” the sheriff’s office said.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of Mr. Hartsock. This is obviously not the result any of us were hoping for,” Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in a news release. “I want to thank the other agencies and the irrigation district who assisted us in both our search and recovery efforts.”