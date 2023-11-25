Body of Long Beach woman found in car submerged in Irvine lake

Authorities in Orange County are investigating the death of a woman whose car plunged into a manmade lake in Irvine on Thanksgiving Day.

Irvine police and firefighters responded about 10 p.m. Thursday to reports of a vehicle driving into the lake south of Irvine Center Drive, where West Yale Loop and East Yale Loop meet, according to the Irvine Police Department.

A witness told authorities that the female driver was traveling south on Yale Loop when her car, a silver Mercedes four-door sedan, continued over the curb and into the lake.

Fire officials found the car submerged about 30 yards from the water's edge.

"The water was thick and murky so it took some time to locate the car," said Capt. Thanh Nguyen, of the Orange County Fire Authority. Two swift-water rescue teams, as well as rescue trucks and several helicopters were dispatched to assist with the search and removal of the body, he said.

The woman, who was alone, was recovered from inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. She was identified as Camilla Megan Mendoza of Long Beach.

Irvine police are investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Christopher Ostrowski at (949) 724-7047 or email costrowski@cityofirvine.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.