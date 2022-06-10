Body of Indonesian governor's son found in Swiss river

·1 min read

GENEVA (AP) — Authorities in Switzerland said they found the body of an Indonesian governor's 22-year-old son who went missing two weeks ago while swimming in the river that runs through the Swiss capital.

Police in Bern said Thursday that the body of Emmeril “Eril” Kahn Mumtadz, the oldest son of West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil. Mumtadz, was found in an Aare River dam following a search launched on May 26 — the day of his disappearance.

Officials said the cause of death was drowning.

Bern police deployed drones, boats, divers and sniffer dogs as part of the search.

Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said at the time of the disappearance that the young man was in Switzerland as part of a search for a master’s program.

Switzerland’s rivers and lakes are frequent sites for urban swimming and other forms of water recreation, particularly in the warmer spring and summer months.

The Associated Press

