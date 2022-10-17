Body of girl, 12, found in suitcase outside her Paris home

The victim, who has been named only as Lola, is believed to have been raped and tortured before being killed

French police have launched a murder investigation after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a suitcase outside her home in Paris.

The victim, who has been named only as Lola, is believed to have been raped and tortured before being killed.

Two suspects, a homeless Algerian woman, 24, known only as Dabhbia B, and a man, 43, appeared before a judge in the French capital on Monday. Two other people, including the suspect's sister, were reportedly questioned earlier by police but not remanded in custody.

The macabre crime has shocked residents of the working-class district of Paris near the Buttes-Chaumont, a well-known Parisian public garden with a lake and waterfall.

The victim was a promising young gymnast who had been selected in May to compete in national championships in her age category.

On Sunday, local residents laid flowers outside her apartment building, along with messages of condolence.

Psychological counsellors were on hand to support traumatised classmates at her secondary school.

An official investigation was opened at the weekend for “rape of a minor committed with acts of torture and barbarism” and for “the concealing of a corpse”.

The principal suspect was arrested on Saturday while out with her 21-year-old sister.

On Friday afternoon, Lola’s father reported her disappearance after she failed to return from school, a short distance from her home.

After informing the police, he was reportedly the first to view CCTV images showing that she had left school with an unknown woman, who was later seen by local people pushing a large plastic suitcase with some difficulty.

The trunk was left inside the courtyard of the apartment block where the girl lived and where her parents were the caretakers, in the 19th arrondissement in north-east Paris.

The body had been tied up and was discovered by a homeless man later that evening. An autopsy carried out on Saturday found wounds to the throat and multiple stab wounds to the body; the public prosecutor’s office reported that the girl had been asphyxiated.

According to Le Monde, the body was also covered in “inscriptions".

Police said that there was no apparent motive for the murder. The main suspect is reported to have been unemployed, living on the streets and suffering “psychiatric problems”.