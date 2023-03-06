Body of Georgia man missing during business trip found rolled in a rug, officials say

The body of a Georgia man who went missing during a business trip in Louisiana was found rolled in a carpet in a vacant lot in Baton Rouge, an official said.

Nathan Millard, 42, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 in downtown Baton Rouge, according to the city’s police department.

He was found dead at around 3:30 a.m. on March 6, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The cause of death is pending autopsy results.

Millard’s body was found after someone in the area noticed a “foul odor” coming from the vacant lot, Tim Miller, founder of Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit search and recovery organization, told McClatchy News.

The lot is about 3 miles from a pub where Millard was spotted the night he disappeared. The pub is less than two blocks from the Marriott where he was staying, WBRZ reported.





After Millard disappeared, his phone was found a few blocks from his hotel and his debit card had been used, McClatchy News reported.





Millard was in Baton Rouge to meet with a client at a site for his job with a construction company, according to 13 WMAZ. Millard went to Happy’s Irish Pub with the client at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 and left to go back to his hotel at around 11:30 p.m., the outlet reported.

After he left the bar, surveillance video shows someone using his debit card to withdraw money from an ATM near a Greyhound bus station, according to the outlet. Someone also made a withdrawal from a different ATM and multiple small charges from a nearby Chevron gas station between 1 and 2 a.m. on Feb. 24.

Millard had a wife and a 7-year-old daughter, according to The Advocate. He also had two teenage sons from a previous marriage and two teenage stepsons, the outlet reported.





He was from Walton County, about 45 miles east of Atlanta, McClatchy News reported.

