Body found under Clays Ferry Bridge; I-75 traffic impacted

A body was found under the Clays Ferry Bridge Saturday morning, Lexington police said.

Lexington police Lt. Daniel Truex said police were called at 9:59 a.m. The person’s cause of death has not been determined.

The identity of the person will be released by the Fayette County coroner, he said.

Truex said one lane of southbound Interstate 75 remained closed just before 2 p.m., which was causing traffic delays. He did not know when the road would reopen.

He said the Lexington Fire Department was also assisting at the scene.

The bridge spans the Kentucky River at the Fayette-Madison county line.