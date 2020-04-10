Body found after suspicious house fire in Central Kootenay community

One person has been found dead after a suspicious house fire in a small, Central Kootenay community on Wednesday.

RCMP were called to the fire in the 6100 block of Sykes Road in the community of Balfour, near Nelson, just after 5 a.m. PT.

A statement said local firefighters found human remains inside the home once the fire was out. The body has not yet been identified.

The statement said the fire is considered to be suspicious, though an exact cause is not known. The RCMP, the Regional District of Central Kootenay Fire Services and the B.C. Coroners Service are all investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the fire or who has information about what happened is asked to call the RCMP's Southeast District Major Crime Unit information line at 1-877-987-8477.

Balfour, also known as Balfour Bay, is located about 30 kilometres northeast of Nelson on the shore of Kootenay Lake.